In response to a news article about a strike held by production workers at a John Deere facility, one Twitter user claimed CEOs should not brag about profits while simultaneously denying workers livable wages. Patrick W. Watson, an economics journalist, argued that such tactics would have worked in a different age, but is no longer sustainable. The tweet sparked a debate about workers' rights versus the responsibility of business owners. As what many have termed "The Great Resignation" continues, with thousands of workers walking out of underpaying jobs across the United States, perhaps Watson's tweet holds some value, Bored Panda reports.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO