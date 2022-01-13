Green tide rising

Pictured: Gas-operated power generating facilities at Ormond Beach in Oxnard. As of Jan. 2, the film Don’t Look Up from writer-director Adam McKay, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, has logged 263 million watch hours and been the most watched film on Netflix since it started streaming on Dec. 24, 2021. The plot centers on two astronomers trying to convince the global population that action is needed to thwart the demise of humankind from a comet headed towards Earth. One challenge faced by the scientists: trying to distill the data into an accessible format the public will understand . . . and accept. (At one point in the film, DiCaprio’s character is told specifically “no math” before an appearance on a popular TV news show.)
