Every one of us casts a shadow. There hangs about us, a sort of a strange, indefinable something, which we call personal influence — that has its effect on every other life on which it falls. It goes with us wherever we go. It is not something we can have when we want to have it — and then lay aside when we will, as we lay aside a garment. It is something that always pours out from our lives . . . as light from a lamp, as heat from flame, as perfume from a flower.

