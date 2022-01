We pretty much associate Elvis with that quirky sandwich made with peanut butter, bananas. The original sandwich that hooked the crooner did not have slices of bacon as we so often think, but instead just mashed bananas and white bread slathered with peanut butter. Later Elvis was introduced to a toasted version with the added bacon, because the sandwich just wasn’t nearly the heart attack inducer it could be. An even later version had the sandwich fried in a skillet of butter.

