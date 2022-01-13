ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Trickle of humanitarian aid enters North Korea as border closure drags on

By Josh Smith
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

SEOUL, Jan 13 (Reuters) - After nearly two years of border closures to protect North Korea against the pandemic, some humanitarian aid is trickling into the country, though shipments of key supplies including food remain blocked, according to United Nations organisations.

The United Nations children's agency UNICEF said this week that at least two of its shipments of nutrition and tuberculosis treatment supplies were released after up to three months of quarantine.

"The first of these consignments of UNICEF supplies has now been cleared from disinfection at the port of Nampo and released to the government distribution centre ready for allocations to health and nutrition facilities," spokeswoman Caroline den Dulk told Reuters in an email.

The moves were first reported on Friday by Seoul-based NK News, but den Dulk did not elaborate on exactly when the shipments were released.

North Korea has not reported any COVID-19 cases and has imposed strict anti-virus measures, including border closures and domestic travel curbs since the pandemic began early 2020.

The U.N.'s special rapporteur on human rights in North Korea has said the country's most vulnerable people were at risk of starvation after it slipped deeper into isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Korea called that report "slander," but leader Kim Jong Un has admitted to a "tense" food situation.

Since August 2021, "very few relief items" were permitted to enter North Korea, after undergoing a quarantine period of more than three months followed by disinfection procedures, the World Food Programme said in its December report on North Korea.

WFP said after North Korea closed its borders in early 2020, the organisation continued to distribute food stocks already in the country, until the last of the stocks was distributed in March 2021.

"The closure of borders for food and people and restricted mobility within the country remain the key challenges," the report said. "There is currently no clear timeframe for reopening the border."

The World Health Organization (WHO) said in October that COVID-19 aid supplies had arrived in North Korea but were being held in quarantine at Nampo. WHO representatives did not respond to a request for updates on the status of those supplies.

Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Beast

Desperate Kim Jong Un Pleads With Citizens to Make More Poop

SEOUL—North Korea is placing as much emphasis on producing manure as it is on firing missiles, and it doesn’t matter whether it comes from people or animals. While test-firing two missiles in less than a week, North Korea has been waging “the battle for manure,” which is far more vital for average North Koreans than the splash of another test-shot into the sea off the east coast.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#North Korea#United Nations#Unicef#Nk News#U N#The World Food Programme#Wfp
The Independent

NKorea warns of 'stronger' action following new US sanctions

North Korea on Friday berated the Biden administration for imposing fresh sanctions against the country over its latest missile tests and warned of stronger and more explicit action if Washington maintains its “confrontational stance.”In a statement carried by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency, an unidentified Foreign Ministry spokesperson defended the North’s recent launches of purported hypersonic missiles as a righteous exercise of self-defense. The spokesperson said the new sanctions underscore hostile U.S. intent aimed at “isolating and stifling” the North despite Washington’s repeated calls for Pyongyang to resume diplomacy that has stalled over disagreements about sanctions relief...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea moves to stem a rise in insubordination within its military

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. After a North Korean army officer threatened his superior with a weapon and another attempted suicide when higher-ranking officers ignored his pleas for help, the country’s politburo is taking steps to stem what leaders fear may be a rising trend of insubordination within the military.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
World
dallassun.com

Japanese PM expresses 'deep regret' over North Korea's missile launch

Tokyo [Japan], January 11 (ANI): Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday expressed his deep regret over North Korea's recent missile launch and has instructed his officials to ensure the safety of aircraft and ships for any type of event. He said the latest missile by North Korea was fired...
POLITICS
The Independent

North Korea fires missiles hours after criticising US push for new sanctions over its missile launches

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles on Friday, the country’s third missile test in the first month of the new year, which came just hours after it threatened a “stronger reaction” to fresh sanctions from the US.The South Korean military’s joint chief of staff said it believed Pyongyang fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) one after the other at 2.41pm and 2.52pm KST (5.52am GMT).The missile flew northeast from Uiju, located near the country’s west coast border with China, at approximately 430 km, the South Korean military said.The launch comes shortly after Pyongyang attacked the Joe Biden administration in a...
MILITARY
CNBC

U.S. sanctions 8 people and entities following North Korean missile launches

The Biden administration sanctioned eight people and entities for their involvement in developing weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile-related programs. The sanctions come on the heels of at least two known North Korean ballistic missile tests. Four of the North Korean nationals are based in China and two are...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy