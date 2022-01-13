ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia-led troops begin pullback from Kazakhstan

By Gal ROMA, Nikolay KORZHOV, Handout, Christopher RICKLETON
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pDw6s_0dkRS5O500
At least 12,000 people have been detained following unrest in Kazakhstan with at least three journalists reportedly under arrest /Russian Defence Ministry/AFP

Russian troops were loading onto planes taking-off from Kazakhstan Thursday after President Vladimir Putin said their mission to quell protests that turned into unprecedented violence in the Central Asian country had ended.

The decision to dispatch troops was a first for the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), an alliance of ex-Soviet states often touted by Russia as a NATO equivalent, following an urgent plea from Kazakhstan's leadership.

At a ceremony marking the end of the mission, soldiers lined up as anthems from each of the six member countries were played before official speeches.

"The peacekeeping operation is over," said Russian General Andrei Serdyukov, commander of the contingent that included troops from Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin the pullout would be completed by Wednesday next week, several days ahead of a January 22 deadline set by the alliance to complete the withdrawal.

"We must come home. We've completed our mission," Putin told Shoigu during their meeting.

The plea from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during the height of the unrest, for Moscow to intervene was a turning point of the protests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1o2B_0dkRS5O500
Kazakhstan unrest /AFP

The move sparked concerns that Moscow would leverage the mission to shore up influence in Kazakhstan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier warned that "once Russians are in your house, it's sometimes very difficult to get them to leave".

During his first visit to Kazakhstan's main city Almaty on Wednesday -- where life has been gradually returning to normal -- Tokayev praised the "psychological importance" of the CSTO mission.

The financial hub of 1.8 million people was devastated during clashes between security forces and government opponents that gave way to a spree of looting.

- Return to normal -

One strategic complex the troop contingent was guarding was Almaty airport, which was reportedly seized by government opponents last week.

The airport's press service said that it was handling both domestic and international flights again on Thursday.

Last week's violence erupted on the back of rallies over a rise in fuel prices and against a background of deteriorating living standards and endemic corruption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vCmQF_0dkRS5O500
Troops from Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan were sent to quell the unrest /Russian Defence Ministry/AFP/File

Tokayev has framed the clashes as a coup attempt assisted by local and international terrorists and said that economic damage from the violence "could total $2-3 billion".

Putin hinted that the violence was reminiscent of "colour revolutions" instigated with foreign help and at least 12,000 people have been detained, police said, with at least three journalists reportedly under arrest.

AFP correspondents in Almaty earlier Thursday witnessed a funeral for a serviceman killed during the clashes, which was attended by dozens of soldiers and featured sombre military music.

- 'Provoked by West' -

The official narratives, which lack evidence, resonated with retired engineer Malik Shaimukhambetov who blamed the shootouts in his city on "foreign aggression,".

"I see these events as a kind of Orange Revolution provoked by the West," Shaimukhambetov said, referring to political protests that erupted in Ukraine in 2004.

Alongside the claims of foreign interference, the violence last week has highlighted infighting at the very top of the hydrocarbon-rich country's elite.

Tokayev this week launched an attack on his long-ruling mentor and predecessor Nazarbayev, 81, who was a focal point for protests and widely viewed as Kazakhstan's main player  prior to the crisis.

On Thursday the national security committee announced that former committee head Karim Masimov and two of his deputies had been arrested and were under investigation for "actions aimed at the forcible seizure of power, and abuse of office".

The status of another former deputy head of the committee, Nazarbayev nephew Samat Abish, remained unclear, despite the presidential press service announcing another official in his place last week.

Masimov was a key ally of Nazarbayev and seen as perpetuating the octogenarian's political influence after he stepped down from the presidency in 2019.

Neither Nazarbayev or his immediate family have made public appearances since the crisis began, although his press secretary has claimed he was in the capital.

His oldest daughter Dariga Nazarbayeva has been absent from parliament where she serves as a lawmaker.

The 58-year-old is at her home in Almaty recovering from the coronavirus, media reported Thursday, citing her assistant.

Nazarbayev's youngest daughter Aliya Nazarbayeva, 41, thanked Kazakh citizens for the "moral support" she claimed they had shown her father during the crisis.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘inevitable and imminent’

A Russian invasion of Ukraine is “inevitable and imminent”, a Conservative MP claimed last night.It comes after suggestions from US officials that Russia had prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation to justify invading Ukraine.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the Kremlin was laying the groundwork for an attack through a social media disinformation campaign framing Kiev as the aggressor.Speaking on Friday, Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons defence committee, said: “I am afraid an invasion by Russian forces is inevitable and imminent and we have allowed this to happen.“We had the opportunity to...
POLITICS
WGN News

Russia demands US, NATO response next week on Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday strongly reaffirmed its demand that NATO doesn’t expand eastward despite the rejection of that by the military alliance amid a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that Moscow wouldn’t wait indefinitely for the Western response, saying he expects the U.S. and NATO to provide a […]
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
AFP

Ukraine says has 'evidence' Russia behind cyberattack

Ukraine said Sunday it had evidence that Russia was behind a massive cyberattack that knocked out key government websites this past week, as Microsoft warned the hack could be far worse than first thought. Tensions are at an all-time high between Ukraine and Russia, which Kyiv accuses of having massed troops on its border ahead of a possible invasion. On Friday, Washington also accused Russia of sending saboteurs trained in explosives to stage an incident that could be the pretext to invade its pro-Western neighbour. "All the evidence points to Russia being behind the cyberattack," the Ukrainian digital transformation ministry said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

WW3 fears over ‘Russia’s plot to justify Ukraine invasion’ as expert warns escalating tensions may spark major conflict

RUSSIA'S reported plot to justify a Ukraine invasion has sparked World War 3 fears as an expert warns escalating tensions may trigger a major conflict. Concerns are mounting after a US official reportedly revealed how intelligence suggests Russia has prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine in an attempt to create a reason to invade.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Why would Putin invade Ukraine?

The looming threat of a full-scale Russian attack on Ukraine kept the world on edge for much of 2021, and for good reason — an attack of this magnitude would arguably be the most significant invasion of a European country by a more powerful neighbor since Adolf Hitler’s assault on Poland in 1939.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kazakhstan#Kyrgyzstan#Ukraine#Russian Defence Ministry#Central Asian#Csto#Ex Soviet#Nato#State#Russians
Foreign Policy

Biden Plans U.N. Showdown if Russia Invades Ukraine

The Biden administration is planning for a high-profile public showdown with Russia at the United Nations Security Council if Moscow intervenes in Ukraine. There is little concrete the United States can do at the U.N. to compel Russia, which wields veto power in the Security Council, to stand down in Ukraine. But the Security Council, with its iconic horseshoe-shaped table and seats reserved for the world’s big powers, has provided a visually powerful set piece for some of modern history’s most dramatic geopolitical confrontations, from the Cuban missile crisis to the U.S.-led war in Iraq.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Putin is picking a fight he can't win with Ukraine

I almost feel sorry for Russian President Vladimir Putin. As talks over Ukraine fall flat, Putin is picking a fight he can’t win. When President Joe Biden gave up Afghanistan, Putin saw a golden opportunity to play hardball with NATO over Ukraine. But NATO isn’t giving in to Putin’s outrageous demands for the alliance to kick out members like Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and others who joined after 1997.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
AFP

Russia dismantles REvil hacker group at US request

Russia Friday said it had dismantled the prominent hacking group REvil, which carried out a high-profile attack last year on US software firm Kaseya, following a request from Washington. The unprecedented attack targeting the US software firm Kaseya affected an estimated 1,500 businesses.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Finland not negotiating about NATO membership, foreign minister says

HELSINKI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Finland has no plans at present to join NATO, its foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday, amid heightened security tensions between Finland's giant neighbour Russia and Ukraine. "Finland does not discuss with NATO joining it, nor does Finland have such a project upcoming ......
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Russia and the West are at a stalemate over Ukraine. Is Putin's endgame now war?

The flurry of diplomatic activity last week over Russia’s latest military buildup near Ukraine ended, as expected, with no breakthrough agreement. Russian President Vladimir Putin called it a “dead end”. Washington was hoping the talks between Russia and the United States and its NATO allies, which took place in three different European cities, would de-escalate the crisis along Ukraine’s border and lead to a diplomatic solution. But the stalemate shows how differently the Putin and Biden administrations interpret the security situation on Europe’s periphery. For the US, Russia’s determination to act as a spoiler stems from a petulant unhappiness with the post-Soviet...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine says Russia waging ‘hybrid war’ after cyberattack on government websites

Ukraine has accused Russia of mounting a “hybrid war” after a massive cyberattack left much of the country without heat, light and access to money.As around 100,000 Russian troops gather near the border, the country has been “building up its forces” online too, the Ukrainian government said. Officials in Kiev say they have evidence Moscow was behind the attack, which knocked out key government websites on Friday.Tensions are high on the Ukrainian border, where the threat of a Russian invasion looms. Diplomatic talks to resolve the standoff appear to have stalled, and the US has suggested Moscow is preparing for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian incursion into Ukraine would ‘violate freedom and sovereignty’ – Wallace

An invasion by Russia into Ukraine would violate the “most basic freedoms and sovereignty”, the Defence Secretary has said following a visit to Scandinavia.Issuing a second warning in a week to Moscow Ben Wallace said there would be “consequences” of any Russian aggression towards Ukraine.On Monday, he fired a shot across the bows, telling an event in London that Britain would “stand up to bullies”, no matter how far away the conflict.Tensions on the Ukrainian border continue to be fraught, with the US suggesting Moscow is preparing for a “false-flag operation” in order to spark an incursion into neighbouring...
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

37K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy