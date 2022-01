TikTok creator Rory Teasley, also known as 2Pump4TV, has died after being allegedly strangled by his long-term partner of ten years over a video game. According to ClickOnDetriot, Docquen Jovo Watkins, 31, called 911 shortly before midnight on Jan. 6, informing the operator that he had fought with his boyfriend. Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered Teasley unconscious and not breathing in the apartment shared by the couple in Pontiac, a northern suburb of metro Detroit. The TikTok creator was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

