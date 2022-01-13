ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janey Briggs in 'Not Another Teen Movie' 'Memba Her?!

TMZ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Coast actor Chyler Leigh was still a teenager when she was cast as the nerdy girl Janey Briggs -- who has her...

www.tmz.com

TMZ.com

Winnie on 'Big Top Pee-Wee' 'Memba Her?!

Los Angeles local Penelope Ann Miller has had an impressive stretch of almost 40 years in the entertainment biz but it was her cute (and crazy) role of the egg salad sammy making girlfriend Winnie -- who gets dumped for the Italian carny who's passing through town -- that stands out in the iconic 1988 Americana art film "Big Top Pee-wee."
LOS ANGELES, CA
PopSugar

35 Movies Like 10 Things I Hate About You That Have All the Teen Movie Tropes You Love

The 1999 modern retelling of Shakespeare's comedy The Taming of the Shrew remains a cult classic over two decades later for a reason. In the rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You, new student Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) wants to go out with popular sophomore Bianca (Larisa Oleynik). There's just one problem: not only is Bianca more interested in senior Joey Donner, she also can't date unless her older sister, Kat (Julia Stiles), dates, owing to their overprotective father's rule. This leads Cameron to come up with a plan: he persuades bad boy Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger) to woo Kat — for a price, of course. And Patrick has certainly got his work cut out for him, since Kat is adamantly antisocial and antidating. Eventually, Patrick wins her over and starts to (gasp!) catch real feelings for her (meanwhile, we were over here catching real feelings for Heath Ledger).
MOVIES
The Independent

David Arquette howls with laughter as Courteney Cox discusses disastrous Scream 3 mini-fringe

Drew Barrymore and David Arquette were left in hysterics as Courteney Cox discussed her disastrous mini-fringe haircut from Scream 3.Cox and Arquette appeared on Monday’s episode (10 January) of The Drew Barrymore Show to discuss the release of Scream, the fifth film in the franchise.Discussing her time in the franchise, the conversation turned to Scream 3, in which the Friends star sported an extremely short fringe hairstyle which has long been mocked on the internet.“Each Scream I would try to come up with a different look for her that was just over-the-top gross or ugly or too much,” Cox...
MOVIES
TheWrap

Jordan Cashmyer, ’16 and Pregnant’ Star, Dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, best known for being featured on MTV’s reality series “16 and Pregnant,” has died. She was 26 years old. Cashmyer’s family revealed the news on Facebook on Sunday morning, though did not give a cause of death. “Last night I received a call no...
CELEBRITIES
Chris Evans
Chyler Leigh
Eric Christian Olsen
Jaime Pressly
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Peacemaker’ Star Jennifer Holland’s Journey to Harcourt

When Jennifer Holland wrapped filming on James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad in early 2020, she put black ops member Emilia Harcourt behind her. “I didn’t think I was going to play that character again,” Holland tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I just thought I got to do this cool role in his huge movie and have fun with him for a couple of weeks.” So it was a bit surreal 11 months later when Holland found herself once again playing Harcourt, this time for a post-credits tag that would lead directly into Peacemaker, the new HBO Max show starring John Cena. That post-credits...
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Brian Cox Calls Johnny Depp 'So Overblown, So Overrated'

Brian Cox seems just like his character Logan Roy -- in that the guy speaks his mind, even if it's at the expense of Johnny Depp, whom he considers ... eh, not that great. The "Succession" star let his thoughts about Depp (and others) fly in his new memoir, "Putting the Rabbit in the Hat," an excerpt of which GQ obtained and published Friday. In the text, he takes aim at Depp for what he considers ... sub-par acting chops.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Boba Fett Stars Talk Danny Trejo 'Surprise,' Introduction of Young Mod Gang as 'Homage' to George Lucas

The following contains casting spoilers from Episode 3 of Disney+’s The Book of Boba fett. As expected as it was to see Danny Trejo pop up in The Book of Boba Fett — after all, filmdom’s erstwhile Machete has appeared in many of his second cousin Robert Rodriguez’s projects — it still snuck up on Boba himself. Trejo’s casting as a Rancor wrangler “actually was kept a bit of a surprise,” series lead Temuera Morrison told TVLine during the show’s Television Critics Association winter press tour panel. “I didn’t know until the last minute, until Danny got there that day for filming.” Morrison...
MOVIES
Variety

Bridget Everett’s Comedy Can Be Blue on Stage But ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Leans Into the Tender Moments

Although Bridget Everett has a number of impressive screen credits on her résumé — from films “Trainwreck” and “Patti Cake$” to such television shows as “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Lady Dynamite” and “Unbelievable” — she is also known for work on stage. Touring with her band, The Tender Moments, and starring in several comedy cabaret shows has allowed her to show off her musical talents, and now she is getting the chance to do that on a larger scale with “Somebody Somewhere.” In the HBO series launching Jan. 16 at 10:30 p.m., her character, Sam, finds new purpose in a community...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Matrix Resurrections Star Carrie-Anne Moss Dismisses Alleged Hollywood Blacklist: 'I Had Kids & I Wanted to Be With Them'

Taking time off work to raise your kids is not a new concept, but for some reason, it’s still hard for some to accept when it comes to Hollywood celebrities. Recently, actors like Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland announced pauses to their acting career to raise their kids and start a family, respectively. Now, Carrie-Anne Moss, star of The Matrix Resurrections, says making that same decision years ago resulted in rumors of a so-called Hollywood blacklist. In a December 21 interview with GQ, Moss said, “Somebody sent me one thing, a video someone had made. What happened to Carrie Anne Moss?...
MOVIES
Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Another Adam Sandler Movie Is Making Waves on Netflix

Over the past few years, Adam Sandler has established himself as the undisputed king of Netflix. Each and every movie on the service that features the comedy icon has had its time in the spotlight. It doesn't matter of these movies are new originals that the Sandman produced for Netflix or if they're his older titles that recently made their way to the streamer's lineup, subscribers love watching anything that stars Adam Sandler.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Dana Delany Remembers Longtime Friend Bob Saget’s Magnetic Allure and Darkly Comedic Charms

Hollywood continues to mourn Bob Saget. The multi-hyphenate, whose portrayal of beloved dad Danny Tanner on Full House made him one of TV’s most popular fathers, had just launched a stand-up comedy tour when he died in Florida over the weekend at the age of 65. Here, fellow actor Dana Delany remembers her longtime friend. I’ve known Bob [Saget] for 35 years. We’re the same age, and we kind of started out together. Bob was one of those guys that you could just call out of the blue and get right back into the groove, and I’m so unhappy that I...
CELEBRITIES
gamerevolution.com

Iron Man 4 Movie Release Date: Will there be another Iron Man film?

What is the Iron Man 4 movie release date? The Iron Man movies helped to launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe but the series seems like it can’t possibly continue thanks to the death of Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jnr.) is Avengers: Endgame. However, the golden rule in comics is that heroes don’t stay dead and others can take their place. Here is everything known about the release date, time, and how to watch Iron Man 4 MCU movie.
MOVIES
MIX 107.9

Ramona Stars In Her Own Lifetime Movie

JINGLE BELLS, JINGLE BELLS, JINGLE ALL THE WAY! On this episode of the Matt & Ramona OFF AIR podcast Ramona shares a personal story of going to visit her uncle who stays in Canada, however disaster strikes when Ramona can’t make the flight due to the fact she didn’t get her PCR test in time. […]
MOVIES
Deadline

Leslie Grace Gives First Look At Her ‘Batgirl’ Costume For Upcoming HBO Max Film

Leslie Grace has given fans a first look at her costume for the upcoming Batgirl film, expected to bow on HBO Max at some point this year. “I use their expectations against them,” Grace captioned the Instagram image. “That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me…And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.” – Batgirl, Year One The film, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, stars Grace as Barbara Gordon. J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser and Michael Keaton are also on board. The studio was already super high on the rising Afro-Latina star following her breakout role in In the Heights, and sources say her audition sealed the deal as the choice. When the film debuts on HBO Max, it will mark one of the first major DC properties to debut exclusively on the streamer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace)
MOVIES

