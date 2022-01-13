Janey Briggs in 'Not Another Teen Movie' 'Memba Her?!

The 1999 modern retelling of Shakespeare's comedy The Taming of the Shrew remains a cult classic over two decades later for a reason. In the rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You, new student Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) wants to go out with popular sophomore Bianca (Larisa Oleynik). There's just one problem: not only is Bianca more interested in senior Joey Donner, she also can't date unless her older sister, Kat (Julia Stiles), dates, owing to their overprotective father's rule. This leads Cameron to come up with a plan: he persuades bad boy Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger) to woo Kat — for a price, of course. And Patrick has certainly got his work cut out for him, since Kat is adamantly antisocial and antidating. Eventually, Patrick wins her over and starts to (gasp!) catch real feelings for her (meanwhile, we were over here catching real feelings for Heath Ledger).

