If past is indeed prologue, BSV users upset with Dr. Craig Wright’s ongoing legal actions need to think long and hard before forking the chain into the great unknown. Bitcoin expert Joshua Henslee (@cryptoAcorns) has a new YouTube video titled On Forking Bitcoin in which he addresses a number of issues currently animating discussion in the BSV ecosystem. These issues include some vocal dissatisfaction with Dr. Wright’s efforts to use the courts to facilitate the return of over 111,000 Bitcoin tokens that were stolen following a hack of his computer in February 2020.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO