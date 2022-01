The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. The US dollar plummeted against the Japanese yen but did recover slightly during the Friday session. At this point, it looks as if there is a lot of selling pressure, so I think if we do rally at this point, a significant amount of resistance may cause some issues. At the first signs of exhaustion, I anticipate that there will be a lot of traders out there willing to short this market. That being said, the ¥112.50 level underneath should be a significant support level. To the upside, keep an eye on ¥115, because it is so important.

