Getting Answers: Should You Get Omicron On Purpose To ‘Get Over It?’

By Velena Jones
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Getting COVID on purpose? As omicron, the less severe but more contagious variant, continues to spread, some wonder if intentionally getting the virus could help with boosting immunity.

Marc Cuevas, masked in blue, thinks that theory is flawed.

“I think they are crazy,” explained Cuevas. “It makes me mad because those people are choosing to take risks not only for themselves but for everyone around them.”

The idea is getting mixed reactions.

While against intentional infections, Randy Hodge, understands why people might be curious.

“Herd immunity is important because it’s your body’s natural resistance,” he said. “That’s how the human race has survived, you adapt.”

CBS13 wanted to know that if COVID infections are inevitable for most, where is the flaw in this theory?

“Everyone may get infected but we still have to work to prevent people that are at severe risk of disease and dying from getting very sick,” said Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, USC professor of public health sciences.

Klausner said there are many risks including long COVID, unknown reactions, infecting immuno-compromised individuals, and stressing the healthcare system.

“No one lives on an island. So, if someone were to get COVID and were to get sick, they would be potentially infecting others. Then also, if they had to go to the emergency room or hospital that would consume very precious resources,” Klausner explained. “Our emergencies and hospitals are now overwhelmed and are doing the best they can but we want to try to minimize the burden.”

It’s an attempt at forcing herd immunity Dr. Klausner believes will ultimately backfire.

“It’s definitely a bad idea to go out and try to get COVID. We just don’t know in any given individual how severe that COVID might be,” Klausner said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sacramento

