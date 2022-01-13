Child killed, 2 adults injured in overnight KCMO fire

UPDATE, 10 a.m. | KCFD now says one of the fire victims, a girl under the age of 10, has died of their injuries. She was the victim pulled from the house by firefighters.

ORIGINAL STORY | The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department said three people are in critical condition after a fire in the 4000 block of North Chestnut Avenue.

Fire crews were called to a home near Northeast Russell Road and North Chestnut around 12:10 a.m.

KCFD said fire crews responded in three minutes and were met with heavy smoke and fire. Two conscious victims were found in the yard and one was pulled from the home.

Using two hand lines crews gained control of the fire in under 15 minutes.

All three victims were taken to the hospital.

"Anytime we have an incident at this magnitude where crews are pulling victims from from the fire or were treating patients, those are our neighbors so that hits home," said Jason Spreitzer, Public Information Officer for the Kansas City Fire Department.

Crews went back inside the home for a secondary search and said two dogs were killed.

KCFD was unable to confirm the gender or ages of the victims.

The cause and origin of the fire are unknown. It is unclear if there were working smoke detectors in the home.

"We just hope people take a moment and check their smoke alarms," said Spreitzer. "Check on their neighbors and do their due diligence."

KCPD has been called in to investigate.

KCFD offers free smoke detectors to the public, to learn more call 816-513-4648.