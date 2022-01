As the ball soared through the air like a balloon swept up in a sudden gust, everyone in the American Airlines Center stood and held their breath. Well, all except for one person — the young man who let it fly. And due to a collision from a runaway train in the form of Tim Hardaway Jr., Austin Reaves was on his back and had both feet flung up as he watched his game-winning 3-pointer swish gently through the nylon.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO