DP World Tour, new alliance with the PGATA

By ANDREA GUSSONI
 3 days ago
The DP World Tour and ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia (PGATA) are delighted to jointly announce an extension of their Strategic Alliance through until 2026 and to announce that the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship will be returning to Brisbane’s Royal Queensland Golf Club as part of the DP World Tour...

