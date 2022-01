2022 has finally arrived! It’s the time when everyone leaves their lazy and procrastinating habits back in 2021 and we start a new chapter in our lives to help us stay productive. Being a college student can be hard, and lacking motivation can cause us to be doing things that aren’t really beneficial to us. This 2022, college students could try making some of these changes in their lives to help them benefit and exceed both in their academic and personal careers:

