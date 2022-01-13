Recent cold snap likely had little effect on trees

Isolated showers will linger from Sunday evening all the way through Monday morning. It will remain breezy and turn much colder with lows in the mid 50s. More sunshine can be expected Monday afternoon, but high temperatures will only rise into the mid 60s. It will stay breezy through Monday evening before wind subsides a […]
The jet stream continues to open up our area to cold Canadian air, and there is no real relief in sight at least into the middle of next week. As for precipitation, we should be able to avoid it through most, but not all, of Saturday. That is where the...
It's a painfully cold week across a large portion of the U.S. with more than 185 million Americans experiencing below-freezing temperatures on Monday and 10 million of them dealing with dangerous sub-zero temps.
As temperatures plummet and wind chills dip below zero this week, Connecticut utility officials are warning local officials and customers about the potential for rolling blackouts if this type of weather is sustained for prolonged periods this winter. Discussions about a rare rolling blackout began last month when Gordon van...
When you think of frigid winter weather, you might not realize what it’s doing to your skin. It’s true, frigid temperatures are an enemy of your complexion and speed up the aging process. Ulli Haslacher, creator of Pour Moi Skincare has the winter fix in smart skin secrets.
Get vaccinated, and don't go to emergency rooms for mild symptoms or testing. Shipping season threatens to make ice dangerous again. The Port of Green Bay warns ships could continue destabilizing the ice. Updated: 4 hours ago. Wisconsin curlers Becca and Matt Hamilton head back to the Olympics for another...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bundle up! Temperatures throughout the north country will be freezing cold, and areas south are seeing lake effect snow. The lake effect warning lasts until early Tuesday morning, with the band settling over southern Jefferson and Lewis counties. If you’re traveling to Syracuse today, know that there could be periods of whiteout conditions on the roadways.
A frigid start to Tuesday, the rest of the day is sunny and cold. Temperatures warm above freezing midweek, and the weather is quiet until Friday night. Flurries are possible Thursday but the next round of snow to watch is Saturday, when the next clipper moves through the Great Lakes.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The showers that visited while you were sleeping or working a night shift will not return. Cold air is making a comeback, though! Your First Alert Forecast features high temperatures within a few pegs of 50 Monday, lows within a couple of ticks of 30 Monday night, highs only in the 40s despite sun Tuesday, and deep-down 20s under clear skies Tuesday night. Think people, pets, plants, and possibly pipes!
JAMESTOWN – After a sun filled Saturday, a cold front on Sunday will usher in arctic cold and more lake effect snow to start off the new week. A wintry mix is possible early on Sunday, before turning to mainly rain in the afternoon. A cold front will cross in the late afternoon hours that will turn any left over rain into light snow. High temperatures will be in the mid-30’s.
I hope everyone is enjoying your week so far and getting back into the swing of work after the holidays. Well for the season we are sitting at a whopping 1/2″ of snow. That is almost funny. We have a long way to go to hit our average of 12″ per season. We are going to get a band over light snow tonight into the morning hours. This won’t amount to much but could give us a few slick spots on the roads. I think most of this will be out of here by 9am. Here is what I am expecting. Most of us a dusting to 1/2″ or so. This is a very weak wave but with it being so cold, it could be a little slick. Heaviest amounts of 1-2″ will be around Iola, Ft. Scott, Nevada and Stockton Lake. Also east near Springfield. For the Joplin metro a dusting on the south side to 1/2″ on the north side of the metro.
As the weather gets colder it’s important to keep everyone in the family warm, including the furry family members. Staff at the Pearl River County SPCA highly recommend bringing outside dogs and other pets inside when it gets cold. But, if the pet has to stay outside it’s important to provide some sort of warmth and comfort for that animal.
The extreme temperatures are not only hard on people, but on animals as well. Ideally, cattle will have gone into the winter in good body condition. Livestock and Feed Extension Specialist Catherine Lang says thin cattle unfortunately do not have the fat reserves that they need, and they require more feed than a cow in good body condition does to tolerate the cold months.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Being prepared for cold weather can save your life. Cold air along with gusty winds can lead to extremely low wind chill values which ultimately can affect our bodies with threats such as frostbite and hypothermia. Frostbite, which can happen in minutes, can affect any exposed...
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We *technically* topped out at 75° degrees today, but it was what we call an upside down day, where the warmest temperatures were before sunrise, we hit 75° between 1-3:00a.m. After that we cooled down into the low 60s by sunrise. Because a cold front pushed through our area today, we […]
Artic air is descending on the northeast. Forecasters say the next 36 hours will have some of the coldest temperatures parts of the region have experienced since 2019. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for the Berkshires and for the hills of Worcester County. The Massachusetts...
Winds will steadily increase through mid-morning as a cold front moves into Michiana. This cold front will shift winds out of the west bringing lake effect snow into southwest Michigan and portions of north central Indiana. Along with the snow and strong winds, temperatures will plummet throughout the day. Wind chills this evening will drop below 0 for most places throughout Michiana. Wind gusts today will range from 30-40mph. Lake effect snow will stick around through today, tonight, tomorrow, and Friday morning. Portions of Berrien and Cass counties could see close to half a foot off snow from now till Friday morning. A few inches of snow could push further south into Laporte and St. Joseph counties. Temperatures tomorrow will only warm into the upper teens and lower 20s. We will see temperatures rebound into the weekend where highs will finally break into the mid 30s.
