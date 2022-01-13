Recent cold snap likely had little effect on trees

I hope everyone is enjoying your week so far and getting back into the swing of work after the holidays. Well for the season we are sitting at a whopping 1/2″ of snow. That is almost funny. We have a long way to go to hit our average of 12″ per season. We are going to get a band over light snow tonight into the morning hours. This won’t amount to much but could give us a few slick spots on the roads. I think most of this will be out of here by 9am. Here is what I am expecting. Most of us a dusting to 1/2″ or so. This is a very weak wave but with it being so cold, it could be a little slick. Heaviest amounts of 1-2″ will be around Iola, Ft. Scott, Nevada and Stockton Lake. Also east near Springfield. For the Joplin metro a dusting on the south side to 1/2″ on the north side of the metro.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO