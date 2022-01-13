Trump news – live: Oath Keepers founder charged with ‘seditious conspiracy’ to storm Capitol on January 6

The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection has requested “voluntary cooperation” from House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to provide information about his conversations with former president Donald Trump during the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814.

However, McCarthy has refused to cooperate with the committee, citing the “illegitimate” investigation by the panel, in a statement hours after the request.

Liz Cheney , one of the panel’s only two Republicans, said her party’s House leader is attempting to “cover up” what happened on 6 January 2021 and that the committee would evaluate other options for obtaining his testimony. “I wish that he were a brave and honorable man,” she told CNN.

This came after Trump grabbed headlines for hanging up on an NPR journalist who challenged him with questions about the Capitol insurrection and his fixation on non-existent election fraud in 2020. He also drew attention with an interview in which he poured scorn on Republicans who refuse to say whether or not they have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

