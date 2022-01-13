ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump news – live: Oath Keepers founder charged with ‘seditious conspiracy’ to storm Capitol on January 6

By Graeme Massie,Andrew Naughtie,John Bowden,Shweta Sharma,Matt Mathers and Justin Vallejo
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E9tzi_0dkRMHOc00

The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection has requested “voluntary cooperation” from House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to provide information about his conversations with former president Donald Trump during the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814.

However, McCarthy has refused to cooperate with the committee, citing the “illegitimate” investigation by the panel, in a statement hours after the request.

Liz Cheney , one of the panel’s only two Republicans, said her party’s House leader is attempting to “cover up” what happened on 6 January 2021 and that the committee would evaluate other options for obtaining his testimony. “I wish that he were a brave and honorable man,” she told CNN.

This came after Trump grabbed headlines for hanging up on an NPR journalist who challenged him with questions about the Capitol insurrection and his fixation on non-existent election fraud in 2020. He also drew attention with an interview in which he poured scorn on Republicans who refuse to say whether or not they have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Follow live updates below

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oath Keepers#Republicans#Cnn#House#Npr
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

GOP Congressman says DeSantis would be worse than Trump

A former Republican congressman has argued Florida governor Ron DeSantis would be far more “dangerous” as the standard-bearer of the Republican base.“Ron DeSantis is far more dangerous than Donald Trump,” former Florida representative David Jolly told MSNBC on Tuesday. “He’s more savvy. He’s more coy. And he doesn’t have the pitfalls that Donald Trump does.”The one-term congressman, formerly a Republican and now an independent, lashed out at the Florida governor, one of the most popular Republicans in the country, lambasting his handling of the Covid crisis, critical race theory, voting rights, and other matters in the state.“Florida’s not free...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
POLITICO

Liz Cheney is aware, and finds it "concerning" that the Wyoming GOP chief aiding her party's bid to unseat her is an alleged member of the far-right Oath Keepers.

Cheney faces a Republican primary challenge from Donald Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Microcosm alert: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and other members of the Jan. 6 select committee are examining the role of the far-right Oath Keepers in last year's Capitol attack. Meanwhile, her own state party chair is trying to oust her from office — and is also allegedly an Oath Keepers member.
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

The Independent

444K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy