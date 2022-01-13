ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson news - live: Police not investigating No 10 party as MPs warned over China ‘spy’

By Holly Bancroft and Emily Atkinson
 7 days ago

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that it is still not conducting a criminal investigation into the “bring your own booze” gathering at Downing Street following the prime minister’s apology.

The force said it was in contact with the Cabinet Office over Sue Gray’s inquiry and would review its position if it receives evidence of potential criminal offences.

It has not commented on questions over whether officers guarding the prime minister’s statements had witnessed or reported any of the alleged parties at the time.

Meanwhile, MPs have been issued with a warning over a spying threat from a woman believed by MI5 to be attempting to influence UK politicians on behalf of China.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, in a letter sent to MPs, warned that Christine Lee had been “engaged in political interference” for the Chinese Communist Party and sought to lobby parliamentarians.

The letter stated: “I should highlight the fact that Lee has facilitated financial donations to serving and aspiring parliamentarians on behalf of foreign nationals based in Hong Kong and China.”

