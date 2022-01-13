Colangelo-Bryan: Guantánamo prison turns 20. Will it ever close?

Last week marked the anniversary of the Trump-led authoritarian assault on the U.S. Capitol and a bedrock principle of the rule of law—the orderly transfer of executive power based on popular will. While that menacing event is in clear focus, it is worth reflecting on an institution and ideology that both presaged and accelerated our current authoritarian moment: twenty years ago today, the administration of U.S. president George W. Bush opened an offshore military prison in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, for the purposes of detaining and torturing Muslim men and boys without legal constraint. Two decades on, the architects of this regime and the perpetrators of torture have not been held accountable, and thirty-nine men are still detained on the island, with no end in sight.

