UPDATE 2-UK's Persimmon forecasts higher 2021 margin, appoints new CFO

* Forecasts 2021 underlying oper margin of 28% vs 27.6% year ago

* Says 2021 new homes completions at 14,551 vs 13,575 in 2020

* Annual group revenue rises 8.4% to 3.61 bln pounds (Adds analyst comment, share movement)

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s No. 2 homebuilder Persimmon Plc forecast on Thursday higher profit margins for the 2021 fiscal year as demand for new homes remained strong, and also named Aviva’s Jason Windsor as its chief financial officer.

Shares in the company, however, fell 3% by 0927 GMT. Analysts at J.P.Morgan said Persimmon’s statement was a mixed bag, with “slightly softer than expected volumes offset by better average selling prices and margins”.

Persimmon’s update also coincides with a tough week for UK homebuilders on the regulatory front after Britain asked top firms to pay for a larger share of the estimated 15 billion pound ($20.60 billion) cost of removing flammable cladding on apartment blocks.