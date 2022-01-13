ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, IN

Bedford North Lawrence to face Mitchell boys basketball at the Hive on Friday

By Jeff Bartlett, The Times-Mail
Times-Mail
Times-Mail
 3 days ago

(Editor's note: Because of a COVID-19 issue, the game has been postponed to Feb. 15)

MITCHELL — Mitchell's head boys basketball coach wasn't about to predict the outcome or make any brash declarations about Friday night's Lawrence County clash with Bedford North Lawrence.

First of all, he's too nice and respectful a young man for that stuff, and he's too wise a young man to provide bulletin board material for the favored Stars.

The one thing he will say with certainty is that the environment will be electric inside The Hive, and he ought to know as well as anyone.

Jackson Ryan has been on both sides of the rivalry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49IUmI_0dkRJiDA00

The Hive will be buzzing

He's a graduate of BNL and played four years for the Stars, and now he's in his second season leading the Bluejackets' boys program. Ryan realizes that current records and past results are irrelevant on county rivalry night.

"I expect an awesome crowd and an awesome atmosphere," he declared. "I really think it will be kind of a throw-back high school basketball game where there will be loud crowds and student sections giving some back and forth.

"Our school and community gets pretty excited about the challenge of playing the big school from the north. There will be a lot of juice in the gym Friday night."

The teams will hit the Hive with similar records, BNL at 5-4 and Mitchell at 6-7. The Stars' strength of schedule has a decided edge, however, and they are on a serious upswing with a four-game winning streak coinciding with the return of junior guard Colten Leach from injury.

BNL head coach Jeff Hein has little use for numbers when it comes to this game.

"I've been to a lot of different places coaching, and these are games where you ignore the records," he said. "There's a lot of pressure on our kids because they're supposed to win, and Mitchell has nothing to lose and gets to play like it.

"It's going to be a great atmosphere where it feels like a sectional game, and it's still a good game for us to play because it does create sectional-type pressure on us. I really enjoy these kinds of games and so do my kids. "

BNL favored to extend streak

The Stars have the 76th-toughest slate in the state according to the Sagarin Ratings, but the 1-4 start they endured when the roster was shuffled has them ranked 91st. The Bluejackets' schedule is considered 285th and they're ranked 279th on their rollercoaster that featured a 4-1 start followed by five straight setbacks.

Again, for this one, those intangibles don't carry as much weight. Ryan is looking at reality and knows his club has to have the kind of peak performance it put forth in Friday's 48-44 win over Paoli, and not the sluggish display the next night in a 56-40 loss at South Central (Elizabeth). If the latter occurs BNL is likely to roll to its 36th straight win in the series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TOxNG_0dkRJiDA00

"We definitely can't come out and lay an egg like we did at South Central," he said. "BNL is playing well and everybody knows they're going to be favored because they know how long it's been since we've beaten them."

Hein knows the importance of avoiding falling into the trap of feeling like a prohibitive favorite. It happened two years ago in Mitchell and the Bluejackets came within a whisker of ending the streak before falling, 56-55.

"I think that game tells you a lot," Hein said. "They played really well and almost got us. It was a great atmosphere that night and it will be again. You just never know what can happen with basketball. You can usually predict a football game within a touchdown or so, but you can never tell with basketball, and that's what makes it so fun."

Bluejackets have slight size edge

Mitchell actually has some size advantage with 6-2 senior forward Connor Fields, 6-2 senior Nick Mundy, 6-3 sophomore Ben Seitzinger and 6-5 freshman Nate Robertson. BNL's tallest starter is Leach at 6-2, but the Stars pay little heed to matters of height.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gL48x_0dkRJiDA00

Leach leads the Stars in scoring at 14.8 ppg, while Staggs, also a junior guard, adds 13.1, junior forward Kaedyn Bennett contributes 8.8 and sophomore guard Trace Rynders adds 6.8.

"There is no doubt they have outstanding guard play with Leach and Staggs," Ryan said. "They have a lot of good players, but it starts with those two controlling the tempo of the game, and that's we really have to try to contain. We have to try to cut off their penetration into the lane, and we can't let just control the pace.

"It's really important that we get a great start and not let them build a lead to where they can spread the floor on us and shorten the game. If we can stay within striking range we could gives ourselves a chance at the end, but we're going to have to play really well to be in that position."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hQZLW_0dkRJiDA00

The Bluejackets are led by junior guard Kade Wigley at 13.5 ppg but he has been declared academically ineligible to play. Senior guard Andrew Shepherd scores 12 ppg, while Mundy, a senior forward/guard, tosses in 9.6, and senior forward Connor Fields adds 4.1.

"We got to go see Mitchell last Friday after our game against Reitz was canceled, and they played really well against Paoli," Hein said. "So we know we have to down there ready to go.

"A great start is important for any team, and we have to control our emotions because we're playing our rival on their home floor. There will be a lot of intensity in the gym and we have to keep our composure and just take care of ourselves. I think if we can do that we'll give ourselves a good shot, but I know they're going to do all they can to not let that happen."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jXSr0_0dkRJiDA00

Jackson has been impressed by BNL's tenacity.

"We may think we match up well with them physically, but BNL's kids do so many little things that don't show up in stats or on a roster," he noted. "I love watching Jett Jones (junior forward) play because he plays so hard, gives everything he has, and does those little things that are so important. They have several guys like that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ark6D_0dkRJiDA00

"We have to come out and match that kind of effort."

Junior varsity action starts at 6 p.m., Friday night.

Contact Times-Mail Sports Writer Jeff Bartlett at jeffb@tmnews.com, or on Twitter @jeffbtmnews.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Mail: Bedford North Lawrence to face Mitchell boys basketball at the Hive on Friday

