‘Hellbound”s Yoo Ah-in to star in new Netflix K-drama from ‘My Name’ director

By Carmen Chin
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHellbound lead Yoo Ah-in has been cast in an upcoming Netflix K-drama that will be helmed by My Name director Kim Jin-min. Today (January 13), Netflix announced that Yoo will be joining the cast of the streaming platform’s upcoming K-drama series Goodbye Earth (also known as The Fool At The End...

