A rep for the rapper confirmed that the change is due to Covid exposure on his team. The announcement came just six days after the lineup for the show was announced. Ricch is the third musical guest to pull out of a performance on the show due to Covid-related reasons, all of which vary. In October of 2020, Morgan Wallen’s scheduled appearance was canceled by the show after photos emerged on social media of him breaking protocol just days before the show by socializing in Alabama without a mask at a crowded bar and a house party. He posted an apology soon later, saying he respected the show’s decision and noted that although he had not tested positive, “my actions from this past weekend were pretty short-sighted, and have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams,” he said. The show rescheduled his appearance for several weeks later.

