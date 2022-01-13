ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'She tried her best': Husband of woman believed to have been found dismembered in 9th Ward speaks

By Shay O'Connor
CNN
 3 days ago
NEW ORLEANS — Micah Dardar was emotional Wednesday as he thought about his wife, Julia, and how he felt she would want to be remembered.

"She would want to be remembered as a good mother. She tried her best. We had our ups and downs but when she was healthy and especially before this, we worked really hard," Dadar said.

Micah Dardar reported his wife Julia missing in December. He and their two daughters had a feeling something was wrong.

Weeks later, the 36-year-old was named the victim in an unclassified death in the 9th Ward along Pauline Street, according to NOPD documents.

"I knew she was going down a bad road. But this gruesome way that this ended. It is beyond belief," Micah Dardar said.

Just Tuesday, NOPD found dismembered remains inside of a freezer in a bus next to the residence along Pauline. Still, officials have yet to confirm if the remains are that of Julia Dardar.

But for Micah, he said he has already done the math on the situation.

"There is little doubt in my mind. She had been off the grid completely from about the time this would have occurred. She did not even contact the kids for Christmas, which I believe even in her state of mind, she would have," Micah said.

Micah Dardar said his wife was addicted to crystal meth. She had started to live with Benjamin Beale, who owns the home, months before she died.

Beale has since been arrested on several charges, including weapons and drug charges in the case. So far, no charges for Julia Dardar's death.

"I believe he is one of the people responsible. But I believe there is a larger network of people that may have had direct or indirect involvement with the situation, " Micah Dardar said.

"She fell down a downward spiral. We were trying since June to get people to listen and help," said Cheska Eymard, a friend of Julia and Micah Dardar.

Meanwhile, other family and friends of Julia said they were also devastated. The mom was known for being caring and creative with a love for working on cars as a mechanic.

But Micah Dardar said drug addiction was a soft spot that ultimately broke up the family.

"This is a big gap, emptiness in our lives. Because we always thought she would get better and come back," he said.

Micah Dardar said he is hoping for more information to come out about exactly what happened along Pauline Street.

Stay with WDSU for the latest updates.

For Louisiana 13
3d ago

My condolences to the family and friends of this woman. I know how families are broken up behind a loved one being on drugs it's a heartbreaking situation. 💔💔🙏🙏🙏

Dave Reed
3d ago

I know all to well about these women, get into drugs and find the easy way to get more. Then their dealer ends up working them, on foot patrol. Once used up given overdose. they know to much and talk to much

#Christmas
