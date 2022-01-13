ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Government Fires Back At Elon Musk As He Blames Red Tape For Delay In Tesla India Entry

By Rachit Vats
 3 days ago
Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) attempted India foray has been mired in red tape, the billionaire entrepreneur and CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday.

What Happened: The world’s richest person tweeted to say the company is still working through a lot of challenges with India's government to secure final approvals to begin selling cars in the world’s fifth-largest auto market.

Musk was responding to a Twitter query, seeking an update on when Tesla would finally begin selling its cars in India.

The development comes a month after Tesla’s V2 superchargers were spotted in India and reports that the maker of Model 3 sedan had secured approvals for a total of seven models from the country’s vehicle testing and certification agencies.

Tesla’s Model 3 and Y test cars have often been spotted on Indian roads. The electric vehicle maker currently sells four models and their variants in the United States.

Why It Matters: An unnamed senior Indian government official, in a conversation with leading local daily ET Now, dubbed Musk's tweets a tactic to pressurize the Indian government through social media.

"At present, Tesla can bring in the cars in CKD (completely knocked down) form with zero duty and assemble and sell them here. However, the company wants the government to reduce import duties on cars without any commitment to producing in India," the official reportedly said.

"The government has put in place a PLI scheme for the auto sector, particularly EVs under which Tesla will get benefit if it produces here," the official told ET Now.

The Austin, Texas-based Tesla initially aimed to enter India last year but has instead been lobbying with the local government there to lower import taxes on electric vehicles before it begins selling cars in the country.

Musk tweeted in July to say that the import duties in India are the highest in the world. Tesla says that India's duty structure would not make its business in the country a "viable proposition."

Electric vehicles draw an import duty of 100% if priced above $40,000 and 60% for models below $40,000.

India had reportedly asked Tesla last year to increase local procurement and furnish a detailed manufacturing plan before it approves the electric vehicle maker’s demands for lower taxes.

Musk owned SpaceX, which plans to launch its satellite internet service Starlink in India, too has met a roadblock in the country where it has been asked to refund clients and refrain from fresh orders until it secures a license.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 3.9% higher at $1,106.2 a share on Wednesday.

Related
Would You Rather Get $45K Of Dogecoin Or A Brand New Tesla Model 3?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: Would You Rather Get $45,000 of...
Elon Musk
Tesla cancels the production of the new Cybertruck model

Tesla cancels the production of Cybertruck, the highly anticipated pick-up from the Elon Musk house unveiled for the first time in preview in 2019, through a scenographic presentation that fully embodied the style of the Austin, Texas company. Cybertruck canceled from Tesla’s production plans. The date of possible production...
News 8 WROC

Tesla inks deal to get key battery component outside China

LONDON, ENGLAND (AP) — Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component in its electric car batteries in what analysts believe is a first-of-its-kind deal designed to reduce its dependence on China for graphite. Elon Musk’s company signed an agreement last month with Australia’s Syrah Resources, which operates one of the world’s largest graphite mines in […]
Elon Musk’s New Tweet Leaves SHIB and Doge Holders Puzzled

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Tesla Pivots On Battery Tech And It Starts A Major Trend

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Elon Musk’s Tesla asked law firm to fire associate hired from SEC: WSJ

A partner at law firm Cooley LLP got an unexpected call late last year from a lawyer for one of the firm’s most famous clients, Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc., with an ultimatum. The world’s richest man wanted Cooley, which was representing Tesla in numerous lawsuits, to fire one of its attorneys or it would lose the electric-vehicle company’s business, people familiar with the matter said.
How Safe Are Tesla Vehicles? Elon Musk Reacts To New Data

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has had its fair share of quality issues and vehicle recalls in recent times. A recent report released by the company shows that accident statistics of Tesla's vehicles compare favorably to the average number compiled by the U.S. transportation regulator. What Happened: Tesla has had one crash...
Elon Musk: Dogecoin to buy Tesla products

After the announcement arrived some weeks ago which had already helped push a little higher $ DOGE, now comes the official through a tweet from Elon Musk. AND $ DOGE takes the opportunity to fly again. From now on, you can buy the Tesla merchandising paying in $ DOGE, that...
Tesla starts selling things for Dogecoin

Tesla is now selling merchandise in exchange for dogecoin.Chief executive Elon Musk announced that the company would start taking the cryptocurrency – which began as a joke, but has since received public support from a number of advocates – in exchange for a variety of items.“Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin,” Mr Musk tweeted.That includes a belt buckle themed around its Texas plant, and a whistle. In the UK, customers can buy a mug that reads “S3XY”, a reference to the four single-letter names of each of its vehicles.The excitement around the announcement meant that the value of dogecoin shot up 16 per...
