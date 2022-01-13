ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

‘It’s wins and wickets I’m after’ – Mark Wood eager to end sorry series on high

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h9wrO_0dkRGv3400

Mark Wood has won plenty of praise for his whole-hearted performances in the Ashes, but the England quick is desperate turn that fanfare into the things that matter: “wickets and wins”.

Australia has taken a shine to Wood over the last few weeks, with his ability to repeatedly clear the 90mph barrier and land vital blows for a side who have been mostly outclassed seeing his stock soar.

His bare numbers tell only half of the story – eight wickets at 37.62 – but the identity of his victims does the rest. Wood has dismissed Marnus Labuschagne three times in 17 balls since he became the world’s number one batter and has also got the best of key men Steve Smith and David Warner.

But he is not content to console himself with the warm words of pundits and a few magnanimous cheers from the home fans.

When he lines up in Hobart on Friday for a day/night Test, he is looking for tangible rewards.

“Personally I am pleased with my effort, but when you’re playing for England effort should be a given,” he said.

“You should be giving with everything you’ve got every time. I’ve given 100 per cent. This is one last big push for me to try and keep my speeds up and offer that to the team. It’s all well and good playing the games, but it’s wins and wickets I’m after, so that’s my priority.

I have kept my paces up, but not got the wickets I really wanted. Now I have another chance in this game to put something in the right column at the end

“I have kept my paces up, but not got the wickets I really wanted. Now I have another chance in this game to put something in the right column at the end.

“I want to raise my game and prove myself against the best players. It’s always special when you get a big wickets – Smith, Warner, Marnus – they are top players.”

Asked if he took a ‘moral victory’ from getting the best of his head to heads with those key rivals, his answer swift and emphatic.

“Not really, because we’ve been getting battered,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jR4rn_0dkRGv3400
Mark Wood celebrates the wicket of Steve Smith in the first Test (Jason O’Brien/PA). (PA Wire)

“If I was taking those wickets and we were winning games, I’d say yes, but at the minute we’re not so it’s important to turn that around.”

Wood turned 32 this week and, given the rigours of bowling at express pace, he may well be competing in his final Ashes Test Down Under over the next five days.

If so, he will leave with frustrating memories and a desire to put them right when Australia hosts the Twenty20 World Cup later this year.

“I certainly don’t want to feel again like I have done in this series, where I’ve been disappointed in the dressing room,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ecItK_0dkRGv3400
Sam Billings is in line for his Test debut (Bradley Collyer/PA). (PA Archive)

“It’s not a nice place to be. So I will be coming to the T20 World Cup to win and in this last Test match we are here to win as well. We haven’t done very well on this trip, but we have a chance to stand up and show some character.”

England are set to hand a debut to Kent wicketkeeper Sam Billings, called up as cover for the injured Jos Buttler, and are also likely to recall Rory Burns in place of the drastically out-of-form Haseeb Hameed.

Ben Stokes is primed to continue as a specialist batter after battling through a side strain, with a decision to be made over Jonny Bairstow’s injured right thumb. He is clearly in discomfort but is coming fresh off a fine century in the drawn Sydney Test and may be reluctant to make way. Ollie Pope stands by.

In the bowling department, Ollie Robinson and Chris Woakes are poised to return in place of spinner Jack Leach and 39-year-old James Anderson.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Mark Wood hauls England back into final Ashes Test in Hobart

Mark Wood bowled up a storm to drag England back into the final Ashes Test, with Australia held to 141 for eight in their second innings at Hobart. Wood has bowled with pace and hostility throughout the tour for mostly unflattering figures, but finally had something fitting to show for his efforts with five for 32 as he lit a fire under England’s fading ambitions.
SPORTS
newschain

Mark Wood heroics and a solid opening partnership give England Ashes hope

England gave themselves a fighting chance of ending their Ashes tour with a consolation victory, with six of the best from Mark Wood and their best opening stand of the trip. Chasing 271 to win, England were 68 without loss until Rory Burns was clean bowled attempting to leave the ball in the very final act of the second session.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Smith
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Haseeb Hameed
Person
Rory Burns
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Jack Leach
Person
David Warner
Person
Ollie Pope
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Chris Woakes
Person
Marnus Labuschagne
Person
Sam Billings
The Independent

Heather Knight hopeful Women’s Ashes will not be disrupted by more Covid cases

Heather Knight has her “fingers crossed” there will be no more Covid-19 cases in the England Women’s Ashes camp after a member of the support staff tested positive.The multi-format Ashes series was brought forward by a week and will start with three Twenty20 matches at the Adelaide Oval, commencing on January 20.The staff member has been in isolation in accordance with Covid management guidelines since the result of the test and will remain in Canberra when the group travel to Adelaide, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.“I guess we’re prepared for this, I think it was pretty naive...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

England batters buckle once again as Ashes tourists toil in final Test

England’s top order went down in flames once again as they limped to 124 for six in the final Ashes Test in Hobart.After bowling the hosts out for 303, the tourists began their innings in some of the best batting conditions of the series but could not shake the bad habits that have dogged them throughout the tour.Things began with a gift of a wicket for the Australians Rory Burns needlessly run out for a duck on his return to the side, with matters only marginally improving from there.Zak Crawley whose poor call put his opening partner in...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England
The Independent

What you might have missed from day one of final Ashes Test

England saw a brilliant start slip through their fingers in the final Ashes Test, with Travis Head’s outstanding century and an injury to Ollie Robinson shifting the momentum in Hobart.Joe Root won the toss under gloomy skies in the day/night clash and his decision to put the Australians in first looked to be paying off handsomely when they reduced their opponents to 12 for three.But Head marked his return from a bout of Covid-19 with a game-changing 101 from 113 deliveries – turning a perilous position into a stumps score of 241 for six. When rain stopped play in the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Virat Kohli steps down from his role as the captain of the India Test team

Virat Kohli has stepped down from his role as captain of India’s Test team.The 33-year-old first led his country in red-ball cricket temporarily during the winter tour of Australia in 2014 before he permanently took the reins from MS Dhoni at the end of the series.During his tenure as India’s Test captain, Kohli helped them clinch the number one spot in the ICC Test rankings and saw them finish runners-up in the World Test Championship Final last summer.🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/huBL6zZ7fZ— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 15, 2022Kohli said on Twitter: “It’s been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team...
SPORTS
The Independent

Pace duo on song as England take first session in final Ashes Test in Hobart

Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson shared the spoils as England reduced Australia to 85 for four in the opening session of the final Ashes Test in Hobart.The seamers took two wickets apiece to give the tourists a spirited start to the day/night clash, with Australia almost entirely reliant on a freewheeling stand of 71 between Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head.Zak Crawley had dropped Labuschagne on nought, diving across Joe Root in the slips, a mistake that cost his side 44 runs and nine boundaries as the hosts began to reclaim the momentum.But Labuschagne had been unusually frantic at the crease...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Fitting finale for woeful England – the last day of the 2021-22 Ashes series

Series round-up 1st Test, Brisbane: Eng lost by 9 wkts. For the last two Ashes series England have had no answers to Steve Smith, who averaged 137.40 four years ago Down Under and 110.57 on tour in 2019. This time they have kept him down to 30.50 with no century – the kind of numbers they would have killed for. Unfortunately for them, putting a lid on Smith has coincided with so many other areas of concern that results have been even more horrendous.
SPORTS
The Independent

England produce one last Ashes batting collapse as Australia clinch 4-0 win

England saved their worst for last as they signed off a calamitous Ashes series with their most shambolic collapse of a tour littered with contenders, slumping to a 146-run defeat and a 4-0 scoreline.Asked to chase down 271 in the day/night clash in Hobart they produced a horror show on the third evening, careering off the rails from 68 without loss to 124 all out.They lost all 10 wickets for just 56 runs, queueing up to throw away their wickets in a blitz of hapless dismissals in the space of 22.4 overs. It was an embarrassment that will take some...
SPORTS
newschain

McNally sets sights on Pertemps Final date for The Jam Man

Ronan McNally has the Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival next in mind for The Jam Man as he tees up the yard favourite for an Irish Grand National bid. The nine-year-old travelled to England to contest the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle at Warwick on Saturday, a competitive race for which he was considered a 10-1 chance.
WORLD
newschain

Novak Djokovic saga in Australia not good for anyone – Andy Murray

Andy Murray has labelled Novak Djokovic’s deportation from Australia “a s***show”. One of the most extraordinary episodes in tennis history ended with the Federal Court of Australia upholding the decision of the country’s Immigration Minister to cancel Djokovic’s visa for a second time. The nine-time...
TENNIS
The Independent

Steph Houghton focused on Man City comeback as Euro 2022 looms

England captain Steph Houghton is putting this summer’s European Championship to the back of her mind as she focuses on recovering form and fitness with Manchester City.The 33-year-old defender has returned to action with two appearances in the past week after a four-month lay-off with an ankle injury.Her comeback is good news for England ahead of next month’s four-team tournament involving Canada, Spain and Germany, April’s World Cup qualifiers and, most notably, the country’s hosting of Euro 2022.Yet Houghton, who removed further distractions by signing a new contract at City this week, is not looking that far ahead yet.Houghton said:...
WORLD
The Independent

Neil Robertson dominates Barry Hawkins to win second Masters title

Neil Robertson claimed his second Masters title with a 10-4 victory over Barry Hawkins at Alexandra Palace.The 39-year-old Australian champion in 2012, dominated after Hawkins suffered from a slice of misfortune in the fifth frame with the score at 2-2.Hawkins fouled the green with his sleeve and Robertson, who took advantage of a free ball to clear and take the frame, never looked back to take the £250,000 winner’s prize.Neil Robertson has won the @CazooUK Masters, beating Barry Hawkins 10-4 in the final #CazooMasters @nr147 pic.twitter.com/4TRDVYy1kc— World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) January 16, 2022“I’m so happy to win this wonderful...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy