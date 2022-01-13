Letters to the editor on Wichita School Board members and masks, climate change bills

Jan. 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. The Wichita Metro Crime Commission encourages everyone to take a moment and show your appreciation to the men and women in law enforcement who protect and serve our metro area communities. This past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for law enforcement. At the time that this letter is being composed, 68 law enforcement officers have been feloniously killed in 2021; a 56% increase over the same period in 2020. It’s projected that in the final count more than 60,000 officers will have been assaulted in 2021. While these figures are troubling, our dedicated law enforcement heroes, whether police officers/deputies, troopers, detectives, CSI, detention deputies as well as our federal law enforcement partners, go to work every day striving to make a difference in the lives of those that reside in or visit our communities.

WICHITA, KS ・ 7 DAYS AGO