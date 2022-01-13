ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sentencing Date Set For Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes

By Ryan Shepard
 3 days ago
Last week, former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was convicted on four different fraud related charges. This week, a federal judge has determined that she will be sentenced for those crimes on September 26, 2022. For the next nine months, she will remain free under a $500,000 bond. Holmes will...

