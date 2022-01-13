Quick start fuels unbeaten Granville girls in win over Newark Catholic

NEWARK — Opposing teams know with its defense, size and talent, Granville is going to go on a run at some point.

Unfortunately for host Newark Catholic on Wednesday, it came right out of the gate.

The Blue Aces (13-0, 7-0), still ranked first in the state in Division II, hit the Green Wave with a 17-0 first-quarter haymaker and rolled on to a 52-32 Licking County League crossover win.

"We knew coming in here it was a big league game, and we wanted to come out as intense as possible and get the momentum going," said sophomore post Harper Annarino, who led Granville with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals. "Our defensive intensity has picked up the last couple games, and it's really fun. Cate (Schieber) gets those deflections up top and our wings are playing really well."

"We think this is the toughest place to play in the league," coach Tate Moore said. "Both student sections were here, we knew the crowd would be big, and we were able to get our crowd into it first. It was a big advantage."

After Chloe Peloquin put NC (7-3, 5-3) ahead 2-0 with a mid-range shot, the Blue Aces took off behind their stifling 1-3-1 zone defense, sharp passing and hot shooting. Ava Gossman found Aliyah Moore for a 3 from the top of the key, Ella Wigal converted a steal into a basket, then drilled a 3 from the right wing off a Schieber assist as Granville shot ahead 10-2 and forced a timeout by NC coach Rob Smith at 3:49 of the first.

But the Blue Aces weren't done. Schieber hit Annarino for a layup off the inbounds, then Annarino assisted Moore on another 3. Wigal dropped in two foul shots, and the visitors led 17-2 and took a 22-6 lead into the second quarter after Annarino added a 3 from the top of the key, off yet another Schieber assist.

"We have a lot of good players, and I try to be a playmaker, but my main role is finding others for open shots," said Moore, an ever-improving sophomore guard who had a trio of 3-pointers and nine points. "Our passing is good, and we try to make the extra pass to find better shots."

"Aliyah works her tail off," coach Moore said. "Every day, she's in there, either before practice or after practice. She's going to get bigger and stronger, and look out."

Granville cooled off in the second quarter, but the Green Wave still had trouble connecting from the outside against the Blue Aces' zone. Schieber's steal and breakaway gave the winners a 28-9 halftime lead after NC shot just 3-of-17 from the floor the first half and committed 11 turnovers. They had 20 for the game.

"I'm always going to talk about Cate, but our wings are playing with more effort and intensity (in the 1-3-1), and that's made a big difference," coach Moore said.

"We knew we had to make shots early to get some confidence, and stay away from one of their blitzes," Smith said. "You can't go cold against a team like that. They're number one in the state for a reason. They make you pay for every mistake. It snowballed on us there in the first quarter. In the second quarter, we held them to one field goal, but then we missed five wide-open 3s."

Any hopes of an NC comeback were doused opening the second half by the ever-present Schieber, who scored seven quick points off steals, including a 3-point play. Annarino had two foul shots and Granville's lead ballooned to 37-9.

The Blue Aces continue to show great balance, as Wigal added 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Schieber had nine points, four assists and three steals.

"For us to reach our goals, it needs to come from all five spots on the floor," coach Moore said.

Sophomore Kylie Gibson, who is moving well despite a big brace on her left knee, gave NC a fourth-quarter spark with nine points and three steals, and finished with 11 points and four steals. Peloquin added eight points and seven rebounds, and Brooklyn Smith snagged six missed shots. But the Green Wave managed just 10 field goals.

Granville continues to enjoy its number one ranking, but has its eye on bigger things.

"It's only January, and there's no championships to be won in January," Annarino said. "We need to prove we're number one, every time out, because we're going to get every team's best game."

"We look at being number one as a challenge," Aliyah Moore said. "We can't let our foot off the gas, and have to keep playing harder."

