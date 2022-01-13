ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Abandoned state-owned property in Missouri would come under review of a task force if bill becomes law

 3 days ago

A Missouri lawmaker wants to save money by...

Missouri House committee begins debate on state employee pay raises

Yesterday, the Missouri House of Representatives began talking about how to spend the extra COVID-related funding that came from Congress. Ashley Byrd reports that the focus right now is on state employee pay raises. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every...
Supply problems force Missouri to temporarily halt COVID-19 rapid testing re-orders for schools

Missouri’s K-12 schools will have to look elsewhere to get COVID-19 rapid tests. Due to supply problems, the state is temporarily suspending reorders it provides to schools. Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Spokeswoman Mallory McGowin says the state has not received a shipment of rapid tests in several weeks and she is not sure when a new shipment will arrive. McGowin says the tests have been a valuable tool – sometimes being the difference between a staff member working or not on a given day.
Parson says MO is in good shape with covid testing kits

Governor Mike Parson says Missouri has been stockpiling COVID-19 tests and has been prepared for an increase in demand. He says the state is sending tests out daily. The Missouri Health and Senior Services Department is offering free-at home tests, but due to high demand, there may be occasional outages.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Minute: Inflation hits 40-year high; Parson names supply chain task force

Prices are up again. The Consumer Price Index released Wednesday showed that year-over-year inflation hit 7% last month, its highest level since 1982. Economists say that’s not necessarily the peak, either. Consumers are hurting, and as businesses raise their prices to keep up, they risk losing customers. Public school officials in Kansas City received better news this week. For the first time in a decade, Kansas City Public Schools are accredited after a unanimous vote by the Missouri State Board of Education. “We’re gonna celebrate today because we deserve that,” Superintendent Mark Bedell said. “But tomorrow we roll up our sleeves.” Across the state in St. Louis, Missouri’s largest utility continues to face challenges related to its coal-fired power plants. Ameren was denied permission to continue dumping waste from two of those coal plants into nearby pits. The Environmental Protection Agency said the utility must stop that dumping, which could lead at least one of the facilities to shut down earlier than previously anticipated.
State higher education task force submits final recommendations to lawmakers

(The Center Square) - A state task force on higher education and workforce development in Colorado submitted its final report to state lawmakers that recommends ways the state can improve pathways to postsecondary education for students. Known as the Student Success and Workforce Revitalization Task Force, the 67-member group was...
Rare rules change in Missouri Senate

A rare mid-session rule change has happened in the Missouri Senate. Joey Parker has details on the resolution. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
Tax-free weekend would come to Wash. State with this proposed bill

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Tax-free weekend could be coming to Washington State. State Democrats have proposed House Bill 2018, which would give Washington residents a chance to get a break from sales tax on certain items for a September weekend. “This is about helping our friends, neighbors, and beloved small...
Changes to New Gun Law? Missouri Senate Leader Says It Would Be Difficult

(Missourinet) A Missouri bill aims to repeal parts of a new gun law. Missouri Senate Democratic Leader John Rizzo says the law, known as the Second Amendment Preservation Act, prevents law enforcement from working with federal agencies on violent weapons crimes. Missouri Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden says he thinks changing the law would be terribly difficult.
Oregon creates task force to review recycling laws

Buy a bottle of dish soap, a jug of milk or a takeout container of Chinese food, and you’ll find an embossed triangular symbol of three arrows around a number. The chasing arrows, a relic of recycling laws passed decades ago, would appear to indicate that an item could be dropped in a curbside recycling bin and be reincarnated instead of spending eternity in a landfill.
Politics
Newly Created Missouri Supply Chain Task Force to Hold First Meeting

A newly created Missouri supply chain task force is holding its first meeting. Governor Mike Parson has established the Missouri Supply Chain Task Force to identify issues facing Missouri businesses and citizens and develop potential solutions to address these challenges. Missouri Department of Transportation Director Patrick McKenna and Director of...
U.S. Supreme Court gives defeat and victory to Missouri’s AG in vaccine cases

The U.S. Supreme Court has blocked the Biden administration mandating large private companies’ vaccine or test requirements. Joey Parker reports the High Court is allowing the vaccine mandate to stand for certain health care workers. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email...
MO DNR building charging stations with VW settlement money

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is using money from the Volkswagen settlement trust for the construction of four new electric vehicle charging stations in the state. Brent Palm has details. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
Abortion restrictions discussed at Missouri Capitol

Missouri House Republicans continue their efforts to close the state’s only abortion provider. Joey Parker takes us to the Capitol. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
NYS passes law to create 12-person rural ambulance task force

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 has been reporting on the many challenges ambulance providers are facing throughout this pandemic. Staffing shortages, and an overflow in calls, are a few to name. A new state law plans to address these head-on, and it’s specific to rural areas. Matthew Sproul, Chief for Canandaigua Emergency Squad, says […]
Lawmakers set to wrangle over Missouri Medicaid expansion

This is the first full week of Missouri’s 101st Regular Session of the General Assembly. Joey Parker is covering the Capitol and tells us about one contentious issue that’s likely to be scrutinized. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox...
MO House plans to work next week on state’s redistricting plan

Next week is a big week on Missouri’s legislative and congressional redistricting work. The Missouri House of Representatives plans to get going on a proposal passed out of committee. The plan would likely keep the current Congressional political breakdown – six seats for Republicans and two seats for Democrats. Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden says he thinks it is a good proposal.
