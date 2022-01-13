Abandoned state-owned property in Missouri would come under review of a task force if bill becomes law

Prices are up again. The Consumer Price Index released Wednesday showed that year-over-year inflation hit 7% last month, its highest level since 1982. Economists say that’s not necessarily the peak, either. Consumers are hurting, and as businesses raise their prices to keep up, they risk losing customers. Public school officials in Kansas City received better news this week. For the first time in a decade, Kansas City Public Schools are accredited after a unanimous vote by the Missouri State Board of Education. “We’re gonna celebrate today because we deserve that,” Superintendent Mark Bedell said. “But tomorrow we roll up our sleeves.” Across the state in St. Louis, Missouri’s largest utility continues to face challenges related to its coal-fired power plants. Ameren was denied permission to continue dumping waste from two of those coal plants into nearby pits. The Environmental Protection Agency said the utility must stop that dumping, which could lead at least one of the facilities to shut down earlier than previously anticipated.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO