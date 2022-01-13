Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 11:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Broward; Collier; Hendry The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Collier County in southwestern Florida Southeastern Hendry County in southern Florida Central Broward County in southeastern Florida * Until noon EST. * At 1123 AM EST, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located near Big Cypress National Preserve, or 20 miles northeast of Everglades City, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Miccosukee Indian Reservation around 1145 AM EST. Miccosukee Service Plaza around 1150 AM EST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO