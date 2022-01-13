ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-13 15:53:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-14 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Broward, Collier, Hendry by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 11:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Broward; Collier; Hendry The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Collier County in southwestern Florida Southeastern Hendry County in southern Florida Central Broward County in southeastern Florida * Until noon EST. * At 1123 AM EST, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located near Big Cypress National Preserve, or 20 miles northeast of Everglades City, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Miccosukee Indian Reservation around 1145 AM EST. Miccosukee Service Plaza around 1150 AM EST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 11:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 11:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Palm Beach A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM EST FOR NORTHWESTERN PALM BEACH COUNTY At 1129 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lake Harbor, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Belle Glade around 1140 AM EST. Fremd Village-Padgett Island around 1145 AM EST. Pahokee and Canal Point around 1150 AM EST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Portage, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Portage; Stark WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Portage and Stark counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will occur between 9 PM Sunday evening and 6 AM Monday morning. Snowfall rates up to 1-2 inches per hour will be possible. Snow will be wet and heavy.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-18 02:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northeast; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM AST THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM AST MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of northwest and northeast Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 6 PM AST Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from this morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast, Northwest by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for DeSoto, Manatee, Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 07:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 08:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: DeSoto; Manatee; Sarasota The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Manatee County in west central Florida West central DeSoto County in south central Florida East central Sarasota County in west central Florida * Until 815 AM EST. * At 755 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of North Port, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Manatee, west central DeSoto and east central Sarasota Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, Southwest, Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 10:13:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-18 02:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Mayaguez and Vicinity; Southwest; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...West, north, and east facing beaches of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Beaches of Aguada, Rincon and Anasco in western Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, Southwest, Vieques by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 03:45:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-18 02:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM AST MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and vicinity and north-central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 6 PM AST Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 04:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton, Bay, and Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM CST Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for North Central, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 14:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-17 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM AST MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and vicinity and north-central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 6 PM AST Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, Southwest, Vieques by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clermont, Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Clermont; Clinton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Some brief mixing with sleet or rain is also possible. * WHERE...In Ohio, Clinton and Clermont Counties. In Kentucky, Pendleton County. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 14:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-17 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM AST MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 11 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches from the northwest to northeast coasts of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 6 PM AST Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Medina, Summit, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Medina; Summit; Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Medina, Summit and Wayne counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will occur between 10 PM Sunday evening and 5 AM Monday morning.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Southwest, Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 16:10:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-19 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; Southwest; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...West, north, and east facing beaches of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Beaches of Aguada, Rincon and Anasco in western Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Southwest, Vieques by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 03:22:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-16 07:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wayne Light dusting of snow possible for northern portions of Clarke, Choctaw, Wayne, and Wilcox counties Light snow is being reported across Choctaw and northern Clarke counties at this time and expected to continue over the next several hours along and north of highway 84. A light dusting of snow on elevated grassy surface could be possible. Current radar and storm reports suggest a band of heavier snow located along and north of Interstate 20 just north of Choctaw county. We will need to closely monitor this band throughout the morning and if this band does enter Choctaw county, a winter weather advisory may be needed. No significant impacts are expected; however, elevated roads and bridges may become icy if heavier rates are achieved.
WAYNE COUNTY, MS

