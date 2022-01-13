ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

French teachers go on strike over handling of pandemic

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS – French teachers voiced anger at the way the French government is handling the pandemic in schools, denounced confusing rules and called for more protection during a nationwide strike on Thursday. Exhausted by the pressures of surging COVID-19 cases, many teachers answered the call by 11 unions...

weisradio.com

Teachers in France strike over COVID-19 health and safety protocols

(NEW YORK) — A nationwide strike took place in schools across France on Thursday as teachers and other school staff demonstrated against the government’s management of COVID-19 protocols in schools. Teachers, other school staff and parents in the country have been complaining for months, saying the health protocols...
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
The Independent

Defence Secretary warns Russia not to underestimate UK in stand-off with Ukraine

The Defence Secretary said Allies must “prepare for the worst” in crunch diplomatic talks with Russia as he vowed that Britain would “stand up to bullies” amid fears of an invasion into Ukraine Ben Wallace speaking at an event to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, said distance should “not deter Britain” from seeking to “defend those who cannot defend themselves” as the West confronts Russia over its “aggression” towards its neighbour.On Monday, there appeared to be no progress during high-stakes talks in Geneva between US and Russian diplomats as the pair locked horns over Ukraine and...
Washington Post

Europe to Russia: Invade Ukraine, and We All Join NATO

You may not have been glued to the annual new year’s address by Finland’s president. That’s understandable but unfortunate, because Sauli Niinisto said some remarkable things. His speech should give the European Union an idea, to be discussed not just in Brussels but also — and especially — in the capitals of Sweden, Austria, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta.
Washington Examiner

Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
AFP

EU warns Russia of 'robust' response as Ukraine crisis deepens

EU foreign ministers warned Russia on Friday of a "robust" response to any military action against Ukraine, after a massive cyberattack against the country heightened fears Moscow could be preparing to send in troops. Even before Friday's assault on key Ukrainian government websites, European ministers had warned that cyberattacks could precede, or accompany, a military incursion that Russia may be planning after massing 100,000 soldiers on the Ukraine border. The standoff with Russia "is serious, more serious than anything we've seen in recent years", Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told reporters at a meeting of the bloc's top diplomats in the French city of Brest. "Some say the cyberattack could be the prelude for other activities, military activities," he said.
AFP

Russia-West tensions could be put to UN Security Council: US officials

If Moscow escalates the Ukrainian security crisis, the United States may refer the matter to the UN Security Council, US officials said Friday, stressing Washington still favors a diplomatic solution. "If Russia further escalates tension to really go to the heart of the principles and commitments that all nations states have made in the UN Charter... there will be obviously an opportunity for discussion at the UN Security Council," another US official said, also on condition of anonymity.
The Independent

Downing St: It is ‘deeply concerning’ Chinese agent targeted UK MPs

Downing Street has said it is “deeply concerning” that a suspected Chinese agent was able to target MPs in an attempt make British policy more favourable to Beijing.MI5 has taken the rare step of circulating a warning to MPs that Christine Lee, a prominent London-based solicitor, has been engaged in “political interference activities” on behalf of China’s ruling communist regime.The claims were angrily dismissed by a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman who accused the UK Government of being “too obsessed with James Bond 007 movies”.However, a No 10 spokesman made clear the issue was being taken seriously and that ministers remained...
AFP

Macron rival Pecresse slams EU's 'sieve-like' borders

French right-wing presidential hopeful Valerie Pecresse on Saturday slammed the EU's "sieve-like" borders for allowing migrants to enter undetected and backed calls for barbed-wire fences to prevent them crossing illegally into the bloc. Pecresse, whom polls show as President Emmanuel Macron's top challenger in the April 2022 election, rammed home her position during a visit to a migrant camp on the Greek island of Samos. "We cannot have a sieve-like Europe, a supermarket Europe where you enter and leave as you please," the conservative politician, who styles herself as a cross between Margaret Thatcher and Angela Merkel, said. The Samos camp is one of three new migrant facilities on Greece's Aegean islands, which acted as a gateway to the EU for over one million asylum seekers in 2015. Most were Syrian, Iraqi or Afghan, arriving by boat from Turkey.
The Independent

Brazil starts vaccinating children after weeks of delay

Fifteen Brazilian children received COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, marking the start of an effort that was delayed several weeks by the federal government's reluctance to endorse the immunization of children.The country’s health regulator issued approval on Dec. 16 for the administration of the Pfizer shot to kids aged 5 to 11. The decision incensed Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro who has since complained about vaccinating children, saying he won't let his 11-year-old daughter get shots and warning of possible side effects.A study released by U.S. health authorities in late December determined that serious side effects of the Pfizer vaccine...
The Independent

Cambodia launches 4th round of COVID-19 vaccinations

Cambodia on Friday began a fourth round of vaccinations against the coronavirus in response to the omicron variant, with high-risk groups being among the first to receive the additional boosters.Frontline medical staff and members of the armed forces were among those lining up at hospitals and clinics. Government ministers, including Prime Minister Hun Sen also received booster doses on Friday.Hun Sen has appealed to all Cambodian people to get fully vaccinated, including a booster, saying on his Facebook page that it is the only way to make sure to keep their families and communities safe from COVID-19. A...
AFP

Sudan doctors rally against attacks

Dozens of Sudanese doctors demonstrated Sunday in Khartoum to denounce attacks by security forces against medical personnel and doctors during pro-democracy rallies opposed to the October military coup. Carrying pictures of colleagues they say have been killed in the turmoil that has gripped Sudan over the past months, the doctors rallied dressed in their white uniforms, an AFP correspondent said. "During every protest they (security forces) fire tear gas inside the hospital where I work," Houda Ahmad, a doctor who took part in the rally, told AFP. "They even attack us inside the intensive care unit," she said.
The Independent

Voices: As we attempt to live with Covid, a category of vulnerable people is emerging: the new excluded

Rejoice! For we are winning! On our way “back to normal”, as assorted government mouthpieces have been telling us. Rejoice! For, according to cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi, we are on the road “from pandemic to endemic”. Rejoice again, I tell you, for Prime Minister Boris Johnson expects the UK to “get through” the latest surge in coronavirus cases.For me, and for many others, the reality behind this rhetoric is very different. We are en route to new divisions atop an already fragmented society. For those of us on the wrong side of the divide, the choice is stark: illness, possibly terminal,...
The Independent

Portugal's election campaign begins under pandemic limits

The official two-week campaigning period for Portugal’s Jan. 30 general election kicked off Sunday, but there will be none of the large flag-waving rallies usually associated with the buildup to the ballot because of the coronavirus pandemic.The vote comes two years ahead of schedule after parliament in November rejected the minority Socialist government’s 2022 state budget and the country’s president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa called an early election.The state budget is particularly important now because it sets out how billions of euros in European Union aid to recover from the pandemic will be spent.The ballot will elect 230...
