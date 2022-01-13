Taking a look around the GAC

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With approximately one-third of the 2021-22 Great American Conference basketball schedule in the books, a few truths have...

The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
Wyoming News

Transfer RB Deondre Jackson won't be at NU this spring, says he still plans to play for Huskers

A transfer running back will not be part of Nebraska's spring recruiting class and there is uncertainty — though not finality — about the chances he joins the program in the future. Texas A&M transfer running back Deondre Jackson, who just verbally committed to Nebraska on Tuesday and was originally expected to be a midyear enrollee, confirmed to the Journal Star that he will not be at UNL this spring. ...
WNCT

Davis, Bacot lead North Carolina past Georgia Tech 88-65

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot tied his career high with 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, RJ Davis scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, and North Carolina cruised to a 88-65 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday night. Bacot made 10 of 16 from the field and 9 of 9 from the free-throw […]
Courier News

Wonder Boys back in action at Ouachita

Having last played a game back on December 18, the Arkansas Tech men’s basketball team is finally able to return to action this Saturday afternoon on the road at Ouachita. Each of the last five scheduled games for the Wonder Boys had to be postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within their program and Harding’s.
Courier News

Golden Suns drop second consecutive road loss

SEARCY — Despite a 24-point effort from sophomore guard Kaley Shipman, the Arkansas Tech Golden Suns fell 85-77 to Harding University on the road Thursday night in GAC play. Arkansas Tech (7-5, 5-5) started strong with a two point basket from Jayana Sanders and a pair of free throws from Lasker put them up by two early in the first. A 3-point bucket from Lasker pushed the Tech lead to 7-2 with 7:37 left in the opening quarter.
Courier News

Athletic Support: “It’s not about winning in seventh grade”

Dear Athletic Support: My daughter’s seventh-grade basketball team is bad. Like so bad we don’t even score a single bucket until the other team puts their second-string in. When we do finally score, the crowd goes crazy. It almost seems like charity. I can’t stand it, but the girls really get a kick out of the applause. They pump their fists and smile like we just won the conference championship. My daughter has started picking up on my negativity lately. She even asked me why I wasn’t smiling after the games. I couldn’t believe it. A part of me just wanted to scream, “Because you lost!” I didn’t do that, though. I knew better. But I know she’ll ask me again, and I’m not sure what to say.
