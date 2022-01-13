Taking a look around the GAC

Dear Athletic Support: My daughter’s seventh-grade basketball team is bad. Like so bad we don’t even score a single bucket until the other team puts their second-string in. When we do finally score, the crowd goes crazy. It almost seems like charity. I can’t stand it, but the girls really get a kick out of the applause. They pump their fists and smile like we just won the conference championship. My daughter has started picking up on my negativity lately. She even asked me why I wasn’t smiling after the games. I couldn’t believe it. A part of me just wanted to scream, “Because you lost!” I didn’t do that, though. I knew better. But I know she’ll ask me again, and I’m not sure what to say.

