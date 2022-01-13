Texts, pictures lead to 1st doping case under new US law

A man in Texas on Wednesday became the first person charged under a new federal law that makes it a crime to enable doping in international sports competitions. The man, Eric Lira, described by prosecutors as a “naturopathic therapist,” is accused of providing performance-enhancing drugs to at least two athletes, including at least one sprinter who used them to bolster her performance at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.
An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
An Indian farmer was left astonished yesterday after one of his goats gave birth to a kid with the 'face of a human' which neighbours described as a 'warning from God'. The goat belonging to farmer Shakar Das, 46, gave birth to several offspring in Gangapur village in the northeastern Indian state of Assam.
MEXICO CITY — A reality TV star and aspiring reggaetón artist was arrested in Mexico City on Monday in a stolen car with over 150 bags of cocaine. Gabriela Castillo, 26, has been publicly linked romantically to multiple well-known gangsters in the Mexican capital in the past and was detained this week alongside an alleged member of a car theft ring, according to local media.
The man who authorities say was holding hostages inside a Texas synagogue on Saturday demanded the release of a Pakistani woman who is imprisoned nearby on charges of trying to kill American service members in Afghanistan The woman, Aafia Siddiqui, is serving an 86-year prison sentence after being convicted in Manhattan in 2010 on charges that she sought to shoot U.S. military officers while being detained in Afghanistan two years earlier. For the Justice Department which had accused Siddiqui of being an al-Qaida operative, it was a significant conviction in the fight against international extremism. But to...
CHINA has constructed a network of massive quarantine camps where thousands face isolation in tiny metal boxes. It is all part of the Communist Party's ruthless and overblown "Zero Covid" strategy where one case is enough to spark a crackdown. Beijing has resorted to brutal restrictions in what has been...
A rare "mermaid birth" has taken place for baby Rio Petrie Martins on Thursday, December 16, surprising the midwives who attended to his mother, Jennifer Petrie, who never felt her water break while she was in labor. Petrie, from Southport in the U.K., was shocked to see Rio coming out...
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Do any of y’all remember Jenna Ryan, the Jan. 6, Can’t Coup Right rioter who thought her “blonde hair white skin” would get her out of jail time for storming the U.S. Capitol and was stupid enough to parade her white privilege around on social media?
A female captain who may become the Air Force’s first woman to complete its elite special tactics training raised concerns about the program’s shifting standards as early as April 2021, Air Force Times has learned. Multiple documents obtained by Air Force Times — including performance forms, score charts...
GEORGIA (WRBL) – A Georgia woman has been sentenced to serve four years in prison for her involvement in a pandemic fraud scheme in which she used false information to get $150,000 in Economic Injury Disaster Loans. The Jefferson County woman then cashed out the loan and used the money in part to pay for […]
Unless a judge blocks the bill, New York will be the first US city to enfranchise non-citizens. Incoming New York Mayor Eric Adams has allowed a bill giving the vote to non-citizens to become law automatically. That's after the City Council passed it last month. Non-citizen New Yorkers who have...
U.S. military veterans and their families called on the Biden administration Thursday not to release frozen funds to Iran as part of nuclear negotiations until U.S. victims of terrorist attacks carried out by the Tehran regime or its proxies are compensated. More than 1,000 veterans and family members of those...
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has given Arizona 60 days to reprogram $173 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus spending to use the money as Biden's American Rescue Act intended. The Washington post said Friday that a letter was sent by the Treasury Department to Republican Arizona Gov. Doug...
It’s being called a major step forward in the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — the arrest of the founder of the far right militia group, the Oath Keepers. Now Stewart Rhodes’ ex-wife is speaking out, saying he’s a dangerous man.
Comments / 0