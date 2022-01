Whether we are talking bushfires or banishments, every Australian Open has its own unexpected drama. Back in 2019, the big story was Andy Murray and his wobbling bottom lip. That was the year when Murray arrived in Melbourne with such an intractable hip problem that he thought he might be done for. And so did everyone else, judging by the “Happy retirement” messages that flashed up on the big screen after his five-set loss to Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round.

TENNIS ・ 2 HOURS AGO