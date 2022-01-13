John Cena Brings Peacemaker to HBO Max, Wolf Like Me Bows on Peacock

Garner's bizarre accent in portraying scammer Anna Delvey stands out in the newly released trailer for her Netflix series. "It's a true story so wild, its villain would only naturally have an unhinged accent to match, and Garner delivers," says Cheyenne Roundtree. "She perhaps even knocks Lady Gaga off her throne when it comes to kooky European accents, as Gaga was forced to defend her more-Russian-than-Italian accent when playing Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci last year." In an interview with W Magazine, Garner explained why her character's accent is all over the place. “Anna’s posing as a German heiress, but actually she’s Russian, so first I had to learn to speak in English with a proper German accent, and after that learn a slightly Russian accent to add underneath,” Garner said. “Then you have the element that she probably learned English from the Brits, because she’s European, but she’d also lived in America and loved to watch Gossip Girl. So, the musicality of her speech was American.”
