ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

John Cena Brings Peacemaker to HBO Max, Wolf Like Me Bows on Peacock

Primetimer
Primetimer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Streaming dominates the day with a host of high-profile releases, including John Cena’s Peacemaker, new Peacock dramedy Wolf Like Me, and the Season 2 finale of The Challenge: All Stars. Plus, Yvonne Orji hosts reality series My Mom, Your Dad, Netflix adapts Japanese film The Journalist into an original series, and...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Peacock's Genre-Bending Drama 'Wolf Like Me' Is Ready to Bite — When Do Episodes Release?

Listen, we don't really know what Peacock's Wolf Like Me is about, but based on the quite telling title, the description, and the trailer, we can put pieces together. Created, written, and directed by Abe Forsythe — director of the Lupita Nyong'o-led horror comedy Little Monsters — Wolf Like Me follows Gary, a widower and single dad with an 11-year-old daughter, whose life changes when he gets into a car accident with a beautiful, yet mysterious stranger named Mary.
TV SERIES
Variety

Live From the Oscars: Why Pete Davidson Won’t Be Hosting (EXCLUSIVE)

This week, ABC announced that there would be a host for the 2022 Academy Awards. Shortly after, reports circulated that Pete Davidson has been in talks with Oscars producers to host. Despite press reports, Variety hears from multiple sources that Davidson will not be hosting the Oscars. An insider says an informal conversation took place with Davidson’s team — but that’s it. Numerous individuals familiar with the host search say it’s highly unlikely the “Saturday Night Live” star will be selected for the gig. Davidson is a major talent and audience fan favorite, who is buzzy both on and off screen, and could...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

What's New on Peacock: 'The Twilight Saga,' 'Wolf Like Me' and More

New year, new content on Peacock! The NBCUniversal streaming service is kicking off 2022 with a bunch of Peacock originals, classic movies and fan favorite series dropping all month long. The countdown to Paris Hilton’s wedding is growing closer in the final episodes of the heiress’ reality show, Paris in...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
The Hollywood Reporter

Alison Brie Joins John Cena in Action-Comedy ‘Freelance’ (Exclusive)

Alison Brie is set to star opposite John Cena in Freelance, an action-comedy directed by Taken helmer Pierre Morel. AGC Studios, run by Stuart Ford, is behind the project, which has Steve Richards of Endurance Media, Sentient’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin producing. The script by Jacob Lentz centers on an ex-special forces operator who, desperate to escape his humdrum life, takes a job providing security for a journalist who is hoping to salvage her career by interviewing a dictator. Things go sideways when a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, and the mismatched duo, along with the...
MOVIES
TVLine

Wolf Like Me: Isla Fisher and Josh Gad Share Twisted Connection in Peacock Dramedy — Watch Trailer

Isla Fisher and Josh Gad’s characters don’t have your typical meet-cute in Peacock’s Wolf Like Me (premiering Thursday, Jan. 13). Written and directed by Little Monsters auteur Abe Forsythe, the half-hour dramedy centers on Gary (Gad), an “emotional wreck” who struggles to provide for his daughter Emma following the death of his wife; and Mary (Fisher), who harbors a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone. “The universe brought these two together for a reason,” the official/cryptic logline teases. “They just need to keep following the signs.” In the trailer, Gary and Mary meet when Mary crashes into Gary’s car....
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

The problem with Peacemaker is John Cena's character seems like an adult Kyle Rittenhouse

Cena's Peacemaker/Christopher Smith character "reminds me of no one more than Kyle Rittenhouse, and it’s a comparison that smacks me in the face multiple times per episode," says James Field. "Do I mean Rittenhouse is good at heart? Hell no. Kyle Rittenhouse is a murderer. He armed himself and went looking for trouble. He killed two people because he put himself in a situation far beyond his control and understanding. He made those choices. He’s also a product of his environment. He’s a young man programmed by his mother and hometown and then, after he murdered Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, thrust into an adulating conservative media spotlight he’s clearly too dim to see for the manipulative sham it is. Rittenhouse is, as Wayne describes Daryl on Letterkenny, so awkward. The kind of overenthusiastic guy everyone humors because having an actual conversation with him is too damned difficult. If he were a Marvel fan he’d spend hours on message boards arguing the minutiae of character biographies, but he chose to worship law enforcement instead. None of this excuses his actions. He’s still a murderer. And so is Christopher Smith. Peacemaker is who Rittenhouse would grow into given access to heavier weaponry and governmental carte blanche to murder more people. James Gunn — like many authors and filmmakers — takes fictional murderers and turns them into heroes. He did it with the Suicide Squad. He did it with Drax and Gamora. In Brightburn and Super he flipped that script, showing us the monstrous side of superheroes and vigilantes. I don’t think he intends anyone to admire Peacemaker. Quite the opposite. But a substantial percentage of the population will miss the subtext and see in Peacemaker an American hero, just like they do Rittenhouse. Wrapped in the flag and deluded by whitewashed US history classes, confident that whatever they do is the right course of action because they’re the ones doing it. Once I saw the resemblance it became impossible to ignore and colored everything on the screen."
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

‘Peacemaker’ Interviews With James Gunn, John Cena, Jennifer Holland And More

James Gunn and the stars of DC’s 'Peacemaker' including John Cena, Jennifer Holland, Robert Patrick and Steve Agee discuss their new HBO Max series. Writer/Director James Gunn and the stars of DC’s Peacemaker series including John Cena (Peacemaker), Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt), Robert Patrick (Auggie Smith), Steve Agee (John Economos), Freddie Stroma (Vigilante) and Chukwudi Iwuji (Clemson Murn) discuss their new HBO Max series in this interview with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mamie Till Mobley
Person
Jared Padalecki
Person
Isla Fisher
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
James Gunn
Person
Josh Gad
Person
Freddie Stroma
Person
Danielle Brooks
Person
Cynthia Nixon
Person
Mariska Hargitay
Person
John Cena
epicstream.com

John Cena Reveals Auditioning for Marvel Before Landing Peacemaker Role

We almost got John Cena in the Marvel Universe. Not a lot of WWE superstars can say that they were successful both in the ring and in Hollywood and John Cena is part of the elite circle that could brag about it. The multi-time professional wrestling champion is riding a huge wave of momentum right now thanks to his involvement in several huge franchises, including the DC Extended Universe. Now, he's starring in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad spinoff series Peacemaker which has been getting a ton of positive reviews.
WWE
Deadline

Simone Missick Returns To ‘All Rise’ As Production Starts On Season 3 For OWN; Theme & Approximate Premiere Date Revealed

All Rise star Simone Missick took to Instagram to update fans on the status of the new season and she first revealed that the show is slated to air this spring, and the theme is ‘new beginnings.’ OWN is airing seasons one and two back to back before the premiere of the latest season. It was announced in September 2021 that the legal drama All Rise is coming to OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network. Simone Missick returns for a 20-episode third season of the Warner Bros TV-produced which was canceled by CBS in May 2021. Streaming rights to the new episodes will be shared...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Peacemaker Scene That Pushed John Cena Into an "Uncomfortable Space"

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Peacemaker Episode 1, "A Whole New Whirled." John Cena bares all and reveals the Peacemaker sequence that pushed him into an "uncomfortable space." Spinning out of last summer's The Suicide Squad, the HBO Max Original series created by James Gunn recruits born killer and weapons expert Christopher Smith (Cena) to Project Butterfly: an ARGUS black ops mission to "save the f*cking world." Episode 1 climaxes with Smith's first hookup in years when he meets barfly Annie Sturphausen (Crystal Mudry), causing Cena to perform a postcoital dance in his underwear as Smith belts out "I Don't Love You Anymore" by The Quireboys.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peacock#Japanese#The Suicide Squad#Hbo#Paramount
Primetimer

The Righteous Gemstones is a "smart comedy" that is superior to Succession

"Sophisticated humor this is not, but it shares more DNA with a critical darling like Succession than one might expect," says Dan Gentile of Danny McBride's HBO televangelist comedy series. "Similar to how the uber-rich Roy family speak in tongues no outsiders would likely understand (I’m still not sure what Kendall meant by 'sweaty spaghetti'), the Gemstones banter with a unique mix of proverbs and profanity. The writing is probably too juvenile to actually win awards, but worth a nomination nonetheless. And like Brian Cox’s Logan Roy, John Goodman plays his stately patriarch role with cards held close to his chest, a stoic comic foil for McBride and the rest of the flock. Where Gemstones takes it a step further than their Golden Globe-hoarding high-brow HBO sibling is that the writers have created an entire universe for each member of the Gemstone flock — nearly every one seems worthy of a spin-off. Adam DeVine’s Kelvin is the pretty boy envoy to youth groups, who among other Gen Z promotional tactics, has created a Christian bodybuilding crew that follows him everywhere. His sidekick, a former drug addict who dresses more like a Satan worshipper, serves as a not-so-ambiguously gay life partner. It’s crude to the point that some of the jokes walk the line of cancel territory, but always stay on the right side of mean-spirited."
TV SERIES
Wiscnews.com

Worth Watching: ‘Wolf Like Me,’ ‘Peacemaker,’ ‘Ghosts’ Goes Catfishing, ‘Law & Order’s Organized Criminal

Isla Fisher and Josh Gad star in Peacock’s Wolf Like Me, a romantic dramedy with a hair-raising twist. John Cena reprises his role as the vigilante Peacemaker in an action-comedy for HBO Max. CBS’ Ghosts expands its family by introducing Jay’s sister. Law & Order: Organized Crime stirs new animosity between Det. Stabler and his nemesis, newly freed criminal Richard Wheatley.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

What's up with Julia Garner's "wild" accent in Inventing Anna trailer?

Garner's bizarre accent in portraying scammer Anna Delvey stands out in the newly released trailer for her Netflix series. "It's a true story so wild, its villain would only naturally have an unhinged accent to match, and Garner delivers," says Cheyenne Roundtree. "She perhaps even knocks Lady Gaga off her throne when it comes to kooky European accents, as Gaga was forced to defend her more-Russian-than-Italian accent when playing Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci last year." In an interview with W Magazine, Garner explained why her character's accent is all over the place. “Anna’s posing as a German heiress, but actually she’s Russian, so first I had to learn to speak in English with a proper German accent, and after that learn a slightly Russian accent to add underneath,” Garner said. “Then you have the element that she probably learned English from the Brits, because she’s European, but she’d also lived in America and loved to watch Gossip Girl. So, the musicality of her speech was American.”
TV & VIDEOS
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘Peacemaker’ Red Band Trailer: John Cena Is A Killer For Peace

Even though The Suicide Squad failed to be a huge hit at the box office, it was one of the most heavily viewed films on HBO Max in 2021.James Gunn quickly left his mark on the DCEU with the irreverent, R-rated superhero flick, and he’s taking that to the next level with Peacemaker, a spinoff centering on the walking contradiction that was John Cena’s character.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
geekculture.co

Geek Review: Peacemaker (HBO Max)

If you thought James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad film was a whack job, wait till you see it’s HBO spin-off, Peacemaker. For a series focused on a killing machine ironically named Peacemaker, Gunn’s 8-episode HBO Max series, which sees wrestler turned actor John Cena reprise his role, starts off extremely normal and then very quickly descends into chaos involving aliens, an Eagle, white supremacists and jars and jars of honey. And that barely scratches the surface of this Gunn + Cena madness.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy