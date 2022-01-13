ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid news: UK cases and deaths drop as isolation cut to five days and departing Van-Tam praised

By Thomas Kingsley,Sam Hancock and Maroosha Muzaffar
 7 days ago

The UK reported 109,133 new coronavirus cases and 335 deaths this afternoon, both of which are down on the last few days with infections in particular dropping by around 20,000.

It comes after Covid -related fatalities reached their highest number since last February, with 379 and 398, on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Earlier, Sajid Javid announced the isolation period after testing positive for Covid in England will be cut to five full days from next Monday, to get staff back to work faster. People will still have to test negative on the final two days of isolation.

During the same Commons session, while paying tribute to England’s outgoing deputy chief medical officer, Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam , the shadow health secretary commended him not only for “providing outstanding public service” through Covid – but for “working with the PM” for as long as he had.

“JVT already has a knighthood, but working with the prime minister, he must have the patience of a saint,” Labour’s Wes Streeting said.

The Independent

Covid isolation period cut to just five days from next Monday to tackle staff absences

The isolation period after testing positive for Covid will be cut to just five full days from next Monday, to get staff back to work faster.Boris Johnson had rejected the move as potentially dangerous – but changed his mind after the government admitted a blunder over how the rule is applied in the US.Sajid Javid, the health secretary, announced the cut in England, but said people would have to test negative on day six to escape isolation.The scientific evidence is that two-thirds of Covid cases are “no longer infectious after the end of day five”, Mr Javid said.Any curbs...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson looking at cutting Covid isolation period to five days

The government is considering reducing the self-isolation period for fully vaccinated people who test positive for Covid, Boris Johnson has said.Under proposals being considered by the Cabinet those who had been double jabbed would only have to self-isolate for five days. It comes amid highly elevated case levels thanks to the spread of the Omicron variant, and a shortage of lateral flow tests – which are required under the current rules to leave isolation early. The United States cut its isolation period to five days from 10 days last month, with people coming out of isolation asked to take extra...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Norwalk Hour

UK government cuts COVID isolation period to 5 days, from 7

LONDON (AP) — British officials said Thursday the self-isolation period for people in England who test positive for COVID-19 will be reduced from next week to five full days, instead of seven. Health Secretary Sajid Javid also said that early signs indicate that the rate of hospitalization from the...
EDUCATION
The Independent

The Independent

Community Policy