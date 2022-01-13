ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Manhunt for anti-vax dad who fled with daughter, 7, to keep mother from giving her Covid vaccine

By Namita Singh
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BFKaU_0dkRCGRT00

A Canadian mother has accused her ex-husband of absconding with their seven-year-old daughter in order to keep the girl from getting vaccinated against Covid-19 .

Mariecar Jackson, an educational assistant from Regina, Saskatchewan , told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that she is searching for her daughter, the broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

She claimed to have last seen the seven-year-old about two months ago when she had gone to visit her father at his home in Carievale village.

The mother said she last spoke to her daughter on 21 November.

The girl’s father, Michael Jackson, meanwhile gave an interview to a conservative web show called “Live with Laura Lynn” last week.

The episode was titled “Dad on the run as ex-wife says she will obey the government and vaccinate her 7 year old child”.

Appearing from an undisclosed location, the father defended his actions and said: “Even if there’s a one in a million chance that your daughter could, not even die, but there’s a one in a million chance she couldn’t have a baby, wouldn’t that be enough?”

Mr Jackson appears to have been referring to conspiracy theories that Covid-19 vaccines might impact fertility, which have been spread by some high-profile figures throughout the pandemic. Studies have found no data linking Covid vaccines to infertility and experts say the benefits of vaccination “outweigh any known or potential risks”.

Mr Jackson said he had been trying to get in touch with his ex-wife for over a month before the vaccine was approved, asking her about her position.

“She would not get back to me. And according to our court order, she has the final say in the medical issues with our daughter. So, I had no authority in that department,” said Mr Jackson.

He claimed, however, that the custody agreement said there has to be a discussion.

So when Mr Jackson had his daughter over for a long weekend in November and he heard the vaccine has been approved for five to 11-year-old children, he said he decided to keep their daughter with him, as he knew the child’s mother supported the move.

“I couldn’t let it happen,” he said.

The minor was also put in front of the camera to deliver a statement.

“It can change your DNA. I don’t believe God wants me to. And it can make you sick and kill you,” said the girl.

Ms Jackson’s lawyer Jill Drennan said she believed the father was not in the community anymore.

“She [the daughter] could be out of province,” she said.

Saskatchewan judges have issued two court orders directing the father to return the girl to the mother.

Police, however, found no one at his Carievale residence when they went to enforce the court orders.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Mother admits killing daughter, 7, by conning doctors into treating fake illness: ‘Painful tests and procedures resulting in death”

A mother in Colorado charged with murder after pretending for years that her daughter was terminally ill has pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the 7-year-old’s death.Kelly Turner, 43, entered the plea on Monday in connection with the 2017 death of her daughter, Olivia Gant, who prosecutors say was subjected to unnecessary and life-threatening procedures as a result of her mother’s lies. She died in hospice.Ms Turner wept as she pleaded guilty to child abuse that negligently caused her daughter’s death, the Denver Post reported – in addition to two theft charges. She is next due in court on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
KENS 5

Texas mother who lost daughter to flu shares importance of getting vaccinated

SINTON, Texas — RoxxAnn Pena never imagined she’d wake up to such tragedy and heartbreak the morning of December 13, 2013. “My daughter went to bed the night before and did not wake up the next morning. We were all baffled at what may have had happened, why this normally full of life energetic little girl would just pass so suddenly,” Pena said.
TEXAS STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

"Family Over Everything. Her Family Was Her Life". New York Mother Desperately Searching For Missing Daughter

Elvia Crump said her daughter Shaniece Harris is "loving and caring, very family-oriented. “‘F.O.E.,’ she used to say. Family over everything. Her family was her life, ” Elvia told the Times Herald-Record. Shaniece, who earned her nickname "Sparkz" from her bright personality, would text her sisters often and tell them she loved them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vax#Manhunt#Infertility#Canadian
BBC

Covid: Dad fears for mentally ill daughter in isolation

A father fears his mentally ill daughter could kill herself while isolating after catching Covid. Aled Hughes' daughter Catherine, 18, tested positive on 4 January, but negative on days six and seven of her confinement. He said Catherine, a patient at Wrexham Maelor Hospital's Heddfan unit, was told to quarantine...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nashville News Hub

Mother of 18-year-old, caught on video throwing her newborn baby in a dumpster, is defending her daughter, saying that “People can talk and give their opinion, everybody makes mistakes.”

According to reports, the mom of the 18-year-old teen caught on surveillance video throwing her newborn baby in a dumpster has defended her daughter. “People can talk and give their opinion. Everybody makes mistakes. People can preach all they want, they can judge all they want but we only care about the judgment of one.” the woman reportedly said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Cancer sufferer who was told to 'grow up' and 'don't be a baby' when he took weekends off following 'traumatic' and 'brutal' treatment wins £40,000 for unfair dismissal

A cancer sufferer has won more than £40,000 after he was told by his boss 'don't be a baby' for saying he couldn't work weekends due to his illness. Steve Pointon was just 36 when he was first diagnosed with the disease and had to undergo a 'traumatic' and 'brutal' treatment regime while his managers continually complained about his performance.
HEALTH
The Independent

Crumbleys withdrew cash, sold horses and bought burner phones after discovering son was mass-shooting suspect

The parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley withdrew cash, sold their horses, and bought four burner phones after finding out about their son’s actions. Jennifer and James Crumbley were taken into custody on 4 December in a warehouse in Detroit following the Oxford High School shooting on 30 November that left four students dead. During a bond hearing on Friday, a detailed account of the parents’ actions was shared as District Court Judge Julie Nicholson denied their lawyers’ request to lower their $500,000 bonds to $100,000 each, according to The Detroit News. They are both jailed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MIX 107.9

Chris Daughtry’s Daughter’s Death Ruled Suicide

Chris Daughtry’s daughter’s cause of death has been revealed. Officials announced today that Hannah Price died from suicide by hanging, while under the influence of narcotics. Price was found dead in her home in November. The Daughtry family says Hannah struggled with mental illness and later turned to drugs and found herself in abusive relationships, […]
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

444K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy