Gaussin’s Hydrogen And Electric Transport For Cargo At Ports, Logistics Centers And Airports

Germany-based Thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers has signed a supply contract with Anglo-Dutch energy giant Shell for a large scale hydrogen project in the Port of Rotterdam. “Under the contract, Thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers will engineer, procure and fabricate a 200MW electrolysis plant based on their large scale, 20MW alkaline water electrolysis module,” wrote the German business yesterday. “First construction work for the electrolyzers will likely begin in spring 2022. Shell’s final investment decision to build the Holland Hydrogen I [green hydrogen production project] is expected in 2022, after which the intended start of production will be in 2024.” Holland Hydrogen I will cover two hectares and produce green hydrogen for industry and transport sector, using electricity from offshore wind farm Hollandse Kust (Noord). “The hydrogen can be transported through a pipeline with a length of about 40km that will run from the plant to Shell’s Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam,” added Thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO