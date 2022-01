After a benevolence of battles royale, from Fallout 76 to Call of Duty, you might be forgiven for thinking the genre had run out of steam. But a new battle royale is climbing the Steam charts from seemingly out of nowhere. It’s called Super People, and it doesn’t offer many radical changes to the usual formula – Korean developer Wonder People just picks and chooses bits from other competitors to integrate into its own product. Despite these Frankensteined features, it has clearly captured people’s attention — and it’s still pretty fun to play.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO