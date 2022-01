The Federal Reserve says it will begin to reduce its balance sheet and could raise the fed funds rates soon. The news sent both growth stocks and cryptocurrencies lower. The crypto market was in full sell-off mode late on Wednesday and into Thursday as investors assessed the risk in the market. The Federal Reserve didn't help matters, releasing minutes from a recent meeting that confirmed the market's expectations that the central bank will be raising benchmark interest rates and reducing its bond holdings.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO