JCE had an incredible total share price return in 2021, delivering over 47% to investors. Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. 2021 treated a lot of investors well. All sectors finishing in the green and the broader indexes deliver solid returns once again to investors. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) was in the same boat. The fund had delivered some excellent returns to investors for the year. However, the fund is now trading near historically high premiums. This came about as the price return for the fund had outpaced the NAV return quite handily.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO