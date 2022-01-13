Boeing needs to hand off hundreds of jets in inventory, setting up a big year ahead

For the last few years, one of the most hotly-awaited aircraft deliveries has been Hawaiian Airlines’ Boeing 787s. If all goes well, 2022 is expected to be the year that the airline takes on the type. Onboard, the aircraft is expected to be the next step in Hawaiian’s continued positioning as a premium leisure carrier. To learn more about how the airline thought about the aircraft in 2021 and how it expects its rollout, Simple Flying spoke with Brent Overbeek, SVP of Revenue Management and Network Planning at Hawaiian.

