ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing needs to hand off hundreds of jets in inventory, setting up a big year ahead

By Marissa Nall
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Boeing will have to ramp up deliveries of the Max by at least 50% if it wants...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Boeing wins annual jet order race on adjusted basis

SEATTLE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N)bounced back to win the traditional annual order race against Airbus SE (AIR.PA) on an adjusted basis, but its European rival remained the world's largest planemaker based on the number of jets delivered, data showed on Tuesday. Shares in Boeing rose around 2%...
SEATTLE, WA
arcamax.com

With Boeing production stalled, Airbus remains No. 1 jet maker

With Boeing having halted 787 deliveries and 737 MAX deliveries ramping up only slowly, Airbus far outproduced its U.S. rival in 2021, making the European jet maker the world's top commercial airplane company for the third successive year. Boeing more than doubled its production performance in 2020, when the high-volume...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Year#Economic Outlook#Puget Sound#Jets
simpleflying.com

Looking Ahead: Hawaiian Airlines And The Boeing 787

For the last few years, one of the most hotly-awaited aircraft deliveries has been Hawaiian Airlines’ Boeing 787s. If all goes well, 2022 is expected to be the year that the airline takes on the type. Onboard, the aircraft is expected to be the next step in Hawaiian’s continued positioning as a premium leisure carrier. To learn more about how the airline thought about the aircraft in 2021 and how it expects its rollout, Simple Flying spoke with Brent Overbeek, SVP of Revenue Management and Network Planning at Hawaiian.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Seeking Alpha

Boeing Wins Big

Boeing wins order for 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft with options for 50 more. I recently wrote about a big order loss for Boeing (BA) as the US jet maker lost a sales campaign for at least 100 aircraft for KLM and Transavia to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY), while both airlines currently operate a Boeing single aisle fleet. However, Boeing recently pushed back with a win with an all-Airbus operator. In this report, I will have a look at that order and explain its importance.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

flydubai Set To Recieve 20 Boeing 737 MAX Planes This Year

Dubai-based carrier flydubai has revealed that it plans to receive 20 Boeing 737 MAX planes throughout the course of 2022. The incoming deliveries will see the airline’s fleet of MAX planes almost double by the end of the year, while the overall fleet will grow by around a third from its current size of nearly 60 jets.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Union Leader

Allegiant Air to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets

SEATTLE/PARIS — Allegiant Air is close to ordering 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $5 billion at list prices, people familiar with the matter said, as the low-cost U.S. airline eyes a rebound in tourism. The deal for dozens of new jets would stem a series of commercial setbacks...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
951
Followers
3K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/seattle

Comments / 0

Community Policy