Environment

Close To Home Thursday Morning Forecast 01/13/2022

By Tabitha Bartoe
Maury County Source
 3 days ago
Today, the rain begins to move in for the day, so make sure to grab those umbrellas! Majority of the rain will stay along the Northeastern portion of Middle Tennessee.

Highs will be in the 50s.

Nashville – 53

Clarksville – 52

Murfreesboro – 51

Columbia – 53

Maury County, TN
ABOUT

The Maury County Source is a local portal for news, weather, events and all things Columbia, Spring Hill, Mt. Pleasant, and other localities

 https://maurycountysource.com/

