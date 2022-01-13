ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

'The Vedic Warriors of 1857' a historical fiction novel by Nikita Khanna Pani launched

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI/PNN): A secret Brotherhood of Indian revolutionaries declares war on the East India Company, a.k.a John Company. The year is 1856. The prologue of The Vedic Warriors of 1857 (From the rustic and gritty world of a secret brotherhood - nicknamed the 'Vedic Warriors'...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
bookriot.com

2022 Historical Fiction To Add To Your TBR Right Now

I love looking forward to all the great new books coming out in the new year. And when it comes to historical fiction, 2022 looks to be a good year — a really good year. I’m looking forward to some great 2022 historical fiction novels, featuring everything from a retelling of the “Wife of Bath” from The Canterbury Tales to a novel about an Algonquian mother and daughter struggling with a closed-minded white French father in the 1600s. From both debut authors bursting onto the scene and bestselling writers we’ve come to know and love, these books are set to become new favorites.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
whatsupmag.com

My Reading Picks: Historical Fiction

My favorite genre of books is historical fiction, so I have tried not to spend time on it every week, but I feel as though it is finally time to circle around and highlight a few more historical fiction books. Now remember, the best and worst part about nonfiction books are that they can have any varying degree of truth behind them. The actual story did not happen but the events talked about did. For example, Finding Dorothy (by Elizabeth Letts), which I talked about in an earlier Reading Picks article, is a story from events that were proved to happen, but since the conversations did not contain the exact wording and some scenes had details missing, the book is placed in the historical fiction genre. At the same time, The Nightingale (by Kristin Hannah), which was also featured in an earlier Reading Picks article, is based during World War II, but the characters are not real and neither are the events that happened to them. Find a new favorite historical fiction book to continue your New Year's goal that we talked about last week.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HipHopDX.com

Legendary R&B Singer India Arie Uses 10-Year Challenge To Rip Music Industry To Shreds

India Arie (or india.arie) has sold over 10 million albums worldwide thanks in part to her double-platinum 2001 debut Acoustic Soul. With over two decades of experience, the veteran R&B singer has endured the highs and lows of the music industry. So when the Denver, Colorado native took notice of the viral 10-year challenge (#10YEARCHALLENGED) on social media, she used it as the perfect opportunity to speak her truth.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historical Fiction#Ani Pnn#Brotherhood Of Indian#The East India Company#A K A John Company#The Vedic Warriors#British#Rajas
Literary Hub

Reconstituting Our Shared Past: On the Transformative Power of Queer Historical Fiction

The past is another country, and—so the saying goes—they do things differently there. So differently that Queen Victoria once (allegedly) asserted that lesbians didn’t exist, and literary censorship in the West for much of the 20th century ensured that there were no LGBTQ+ novels, historical or otherwise, to be read. But authors have always been there, lurking in the shadows, bringing things up into the light, and reconstituting our shared past. Another country it may be, but, as this Queer Historical Fiction reading list shows, the past is also pretty queer…
BOOKS & LITERATURE
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Amazon
Place
Mumbai
dallassun.com

JF-17 fighters cast doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets

Beijing [China], January 12 (ANI): Developed jointly by Pakistan and China, the JF-17 fighter jets have failed to keep narratives peddled by Beijing media that the country's modern aircraft are the best in the world as Islamabad's experience with the jets tell a different story, according to media reports. Taiwan...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Archaeology: How nits are revealing secrets about ancient humans

Experts are using an unusual method to find out about our ancestors - nits!. Yes, studying the remains of hair lice is revealing secrets about the DNA of ancient humans. Scientists studying mummified remains from South America from around 1,500-2,000 years ago, say they have recovered ancient human DNA from the cement that head lice use to stick their eggs to hair.
SCIENCE
Cosmos

6 epic ancient humans that are older than Santa

Are granddad’s holiday stories lulling you to sleep? Jazz things up with new stories about ancient humans to one-up him!. Here at Cosmos, we really dig archaeology. Take a look at some of the best stories about human evolution from 2021. Neanderthals were capable of speech. A long-running study...
SCIENCE
The Independent

South Africa minister who told schoolgirls to ‘open your books and close your legs’ under fire

A South African minister has come under fire on social media for telling schoolgirls to “open your books and close your legs”.“To the girl child: Open your books, and close your legs. Don’t open your legs, open your books. Thank you very much,” minister Phophi Ramathuba can be heard telling students in clips of the video shared widely on social media.The students can be heard repeating the minister’s words in the video.The health minister made the remarks on Wednesday during a visit to the Gwanane secondary school in the Sekgakgapeng township aimed at reducing teenage pregnancy rates and encouraging abstinence,...
AFRICA
dallassun.com

Here's how Makar Sankranti is celebrated in India

By Deepti DograNew Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): India is a land of immense devotion and festivities, where we have a plethora of cultures and traditions. When it comes to the Hindu culture, Makar Sankranti is one significant festival dedicated to Lord Surya or the Sun God. From the festival...
INDIA
scitechdaily.com

Explosive Volcanic Eruptions Contributed to Collapse of China Dynasties

Volcanic eruptions contributed to the collapse of dynasties in China in the last 2,000 years by temporarily cooling the climate and affecting agriculture, according to a Rutgers co-authored study. Large eruptions create a cloud that blocks some sunlight for a year or two. That reduces warming of the land in...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy