'The Vedic Warriors of 1857' a historical fiction novel by Nikita Khanna Pani launched

My favorite genre of books is historical fiction, so I have tried not to spend time on it every week, but I feel as though it is finally time to circle around and highlight a few more historical fiction books. Now remember, the best and worst part about nonfiction books are that they can have any varying degree of truth behind them. The actual story did not happen but the events talked about did. For example, Finding Dorothy (by Elizabeth Letts), which I talked about in an earlier Reading Picks article, is a story from events that were proved to happen, but since the conversations did not contain the exact wording and some scenes had details missing, the book is placed in the historical fiction genre. At the same time, The Nightingale (by Kristin Hannah), which was also featured in an earlier Reading Picks article, is based during World War II, but the characters are not real and neither are the events that happened to them. Find a new favorite historical fiction book to continue your New Year's goal that we talked about last week.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO