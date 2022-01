With the Australian Open kicking off and the world’s best making their way Down Under, the pursuit of centre-court supremacy is hitting fever pitch, but there’s a different battle waging off the court. From endorsements and apparel deals to career earnings and investments, the highest-paid tennis players in the world have a fair amount of cash to throw around. So, where do they all sit on the pay ladder? If you’re the jealous type, prepare to be gobsmacked by the figures you’re about to see, or perhaps it could be an inspiration to pursue the sport yourself- it’s never too late!

TENNIS ・ 3 HOURS AGO