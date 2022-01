Washington [US], January 11 (ANI): Vaccine hesitancy could be reduced by providing health information in a foreign language, a new study has found. The study published in the journal 'Nature: Scientific Reports' found that when presenting two groups with the same information about vaccines in two different but familiar languages, the use of one language corresponded with a 7 per cent higher number of people saying "yes" and a 7 per cent lower number of people saying "unsure" when asked whether they intended to get vaccinated.

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO