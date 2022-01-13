ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Pat Freiermuth in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dec 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) runs after a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Pat Freiermuth, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Steelers hit the field against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Freiermuth has recorded 497 receiving yards (29.2 per game) and seven touchdowns, reeling in 60 passes on 79 targets this year.
  • Freiermuth has been the target of 11.9% (79 total) of his team's 664 passing attempts this season.
  • Freiermuth has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 20.2% of his team's 99 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Against the Chiefs, Freiermuth racked up zero receiving yards in one career matchup, 30.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Freiermuth did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Chiefs.
  • This week Freiermuth will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).
  • With 27 passing TDs allowed this year, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Freiermuth put together a 53-yard performance against the Ravens on six catches.
  • Freiermuth's stat line in his last three games shows 11 grabs for 75 yards. He averaged 25.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 15 times.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

#Nfl Playoffs#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Kansas City Chiefs#Heinz Field#Sports Oddsmakers#Nbc
