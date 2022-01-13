Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Chase Claypool in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Before placing any bets on Chase Claypool's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Claypool's Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Claypool's 59 receptions have yielded 860 yards (50.6 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 105 times.

Claypool has been the target of 105 of his team's 664 passing attempts this season, or 15.8% of the target share.

With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 13.1% of his team's 99 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have called a pass in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Claypool totaled 41 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Chiefs, 3.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Claypool did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Chiefs.

The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the league, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Claypool put together a 37-yard performance against the Ravens on five catches and scored one touchdown.

Claypool's 12 receptions in his last three games have turned into 95 yards (31.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 22 times.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

