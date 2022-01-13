Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Matthew Stafford in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Los Angeles Rams against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Matthew Stafford's player prop bet markets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams hit the field against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford leads Los Angeles with 4,886 passing yards (287.4 per game) and has a 67.2% completion percentage (404-for-601), tossing 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 43 rushing yards (2.5 ypg) on 32 carries.

The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.

Stafford has thrown 112 passes in the red zone this season, 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Arizona

In six matchups against the Cardinals, Stafford averaged 269.2 passing yards per game, 4.3 yards less than his over/under for Monday.

Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes in five of those games against the Cardinals.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

The Cardinals are allowing 227.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Cardinals have conceded 27 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers last week, Stafford went 21-for-32 (65.6 percent) for 238 yards and had three touchdown passes with two interceptions.

Stafford has put up 744 passing yards (248.0 per game) and has a 65.4% completion percentage this year (68-of-104) over his last three games, while throwing six touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

